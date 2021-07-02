Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has agreed to participate in the 2021 Home Run Derby at Coors Field. MLB made announcement on Friday, and Perez shared the news on social media:

The 31-year-old Perez, who's also the starting catcher for the American League at this year's All-Star Game, is batting .278/.306/.508 this season with 19 home runs in 80 games. For his career, he's averaged 26 home runs per 162 games played, and has 171 career homers. He'll become the third Royal to participate in the Derby, joining Bo Jackson in 1989 and Danny Tartabull in 1991. He'll try to become the first catcher ever to win the Derby.

Thus far, Perez will be competing against first baseman Pete Alonso of the Mets, DH/starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani of the Angels, first baseman Trey Mancini of the Orioles, and shortstop Trevor Story of the host Rockies. Perez's addition means three spots remain open.

Among those who have said they will not be participating this year are Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez, and Nationals outfielder Kyle Schwarber.

This year's Derby is scheduled for July 12 in Denver. Alonso, the winner of the 2019 Derby, comes in as the defending champ since no All-Star festivities were held last year because of the global coronavirus pandemic.