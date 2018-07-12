Home Run Derby bracket, participants: American League sends just one player in NL-heavy field

One of the more fun events of the year for casual Major League Baseball fans is the Home Run Derby. Now that there's a clock -- the new format breathed much-needed life into the event -- it's must-see viewing. This year's Derby will take place the night of Monday, July 16 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park.

The Derby will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.

The participants will be seeded 1-8 based upon their regular-season home run total at the break. As you're about to see, the American League has only one entrant this year ...

2018 Home Run Derby participants

Bryce Harper, Nationals

Max Muncy, Dodgers

Javier Baez, Cubs

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

Your browser does not support iframes.

Freddie Freeman, Braves

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jesus Aguilar, Brewers

Your browser does not support iframes.

Alex Bregman, Astros

Your browser does not support iframes.

And here's the bracket ...

The bracket for the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby! pic.twitter.com/tai9MAU4yG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 12, 2018

Harper, obviously, is going to be the hometown favorite, and Aguilar is the top seed. Looking for a sleeper? Baez will likely be a popular pick to win it.

So who ya got?