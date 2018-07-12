Home Run Derby bracket, participants: American League sends just one player in NL-heavy field
The Home Run Derby is on Monday, July 16 in Nationals Park
One of the more fun events of the year for casual Major League Baseball fans is the Home Run Derby. Now that there's a clock -- the new format breathed much-needed life into the event -- it's must-see viewing. This year's Derby will take place the night of Monday, July 16 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park.
The Derby will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET.
The participants will be seeded 1-8 based upon their regular-season home run total at the break. As you're about to see, the American League has only one entrant this year ...
2018 Home Run Derby participants
Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
Rhys Hoskins, Phillies
Freddie Freeman, Braves
Jesus Aguilar, Brewers
Alex Bregman, Astros
And here's the bracket ...
Harper, obviously, is going to be the hometown favorite, and Aguilar is the top seed. Looking for a sleeper? Baez will likely be a popular pick to win it.
So who ya got?
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for July 12
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday
-
MLB DFS, July 12: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Man appears on TV with mustard on face
Can you blame this man? It was Dollar Hot Dog Night at Guaranteed Rate Field
-
Potential trade targets for Indians
Let's have a look at the Indians as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline looms
-
Potential trade targets for Brewers
Middle infield help and another starting pitcher are on the trade deadline shopping list
-
Roundup: Red Sox win behind Sale's gem
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action