Home Run Derby bracket, participants: American League sends just one player in NL-heavy field

The Home Run Derby is on Monday, July 16 in Nationals Park

One of the more fun events of the year for casual Major League Baseball fans is the Home Run Derby. Now that there's a clock -- the new format breathed much-needed life into the event -- it's must-see viewing. This year's Derby will take place the night of Monday, July 16 in Washington D.C.'s Nationals Park. 

The Derby will air on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET. 

The participants will be seeded 1-8 based upon their regular-season home run total at the break. As you're about to see, the American League has only one entrant this year ... 

2018 Home Run Derby participants

Bryce Harper, Nationals

Max Muncy, Dodgers

Javier Baez, Cubs

Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

Freddie Freeman, Braves

Jesus Aguilar, Brewers

Alex Bregman, Astros

And here's the bracket ... 

Harper, obviously, is going to be the hometown favorite, and Aguilar is the top seed. Looking for a sleeper? Baez will likely be a popular pick to win it. 

So who ya got?

