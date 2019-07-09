Home Run Derby: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. breaks record with 29 homers in jaw-dropping opening round
The previous high was Josh Hamilton's 2008 performance with 28
CLEVELAND -- There was very good reason that Blue Jays' youngster Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was put into the Home Run Derby despite only having hit just eight home runs in the first half: The kid can put on a show. That's what we want at this event and that's exactly what he provided in the first round of the 2019 Derby at Cleveland's Progressive Field.
In the first round of his first Home Run Derby, Vlad Jr. hit 29 homers, a single-round record at the event. Many of the 29 homers were jaw-dropping moonshots, and Guerrero's longest blast went 476 feet.
The previous record for home runs in the first round in this format was 23, which was done by Aaron Judge in 2017 in Marlins Park. In fact, if we loop in the old format, this is an all-time Derby record. The previous first-round record was 28 and most of us remember that one: Josh Hamilton in 2008 in Yankee Stadium.
Due to Christian Yelich needing to pull out, A's star Matt Chapman was handed the number one seed and was crushed by Guerrero. Chapman hit 13, but it hardly felt like it mattered after the show Guerrero put on in front of the Progressive Field crowd.
Guerrero is also the youngest player ever in the Derby at 20 years and 114 days.
The Derby is still ongoing (follow the action here) and check back as we update this with the progress of the Toronto phenom.
