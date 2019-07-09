Home Run Derby: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. shatters records, beats Joc Pederson in tiebreaker during jaw-dropping show
Vlad Jr. did not disappoint in Cleveland
CLEVELAND -- There was very good reason that Blue Jays' youngster Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was put into the Home Run Derby despite only having hit eight home runs in the first half: The kid can put on a show. That's what we want at this event and that's exactly what he provided at the 2019 Derby at Cleveland's Progressive Field.
In the first round of his first Home Run Derby, Vlad Jr. hit 29 homers, a single-round record at the event. Many of the 29 homers were jaw-dropping moonshots, and Guerrero's longest blast went 476 feet.
The previous record for home runs in the first round in this format was 23, which was done by Aaron Judge in 2017 in Marlins Park. In fact, if we loop in the old format, this is an all-time Derby record. The previous first-round record was 28 and most of us remember that one: Josh Hamilton in 2008 in Yankee Stadium.
Due to Christian Yelich needing to pull out, A's star Matt Chapman was handed the number one seed and was crushed by Guerrero. Chapman hit 13, but it hardly felt like it mattered after the show Guerrero put on in front of the Progressive Field crowd.
But Guerrero's night got even crazier in his next matchup.
In the second round, Guerrero picked up where he left off and almost topped himself. Instead, he tied himself with another 29-homer barrage. The two biggest numbers in Home Run Derby history, for a brief time, were the only two rounds that included Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Amazing.
Then Joc Pederson happened. He hit 29 to tie. In the one-minute tiebreaker, Vlad Jr. hit eight home runs. Joc tied him again. Then they each got three swings in the second tiebreaker. Both hit one home run to tie again. In the third tiebreaker, Guerrero hit two while Pederson hit just one. Yes, he had tiebreakers to get there, but Guerrero shares the record with Pederson (twice) and has the most home runs ever in a Derby with the finals still to go.
Guerrero is also the youngest player ever in the Derby at 20 years and 114 days.
The Derby is still ongoing (follow the action here) and check back as we update this with the progress of the Toronto phenom.
