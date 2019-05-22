Home-run hitter Juan Soto silences one doubter in Mets broadcast booth with mammoth blast
Even the Mets' broadcasters are having a rough time of it
The Mets eked out a walk-off win over the Nationals on Tuesday (NYM 6, WAS 5), but color commentator Keith Hernandez took an "L" of sorts.
In the top of the second, Juan Soto was at the plate, and Hernandez -- because of Soto's supposed big swing -- declared that he wasn't a home-run hitter. On cue, Soto delivered 410 feet of upper-deck comeuppance. Have a look and listen:
Yep, Soto pretty well turned that 97-mph Zack Wheeler fastball around. To be exact, he turned it around at 109 mph.
Poor timing aside, this is a strange claim by Hernandez. Regardless of what he thinks about Soto's swing, the young slugger has, as noted above tallied 29 home runs in 154 games -- 22 in 116 games as a 19-year-old rookie. That's after hitting 22 homers and slugging .609 in 122 minor-league games. So, yeah, he's a home-run hitter (among other qualities).
Perhaps lethal doses of Pete Alonso this season has rendered Mr. Hernandez incapable of recognizing power in its other forms.
