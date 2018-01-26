Hot Stove: Brewers are still well-positioned to address pitching by trading outfielders

They Brewers appear to be ready to take some steps forward from barely missing the playoffs in 2017. Thursday night, they kicked the offseason into gear by trading for Christian Yelich and signing Lorenzo Cain. Alongside Ryan Braun, that's an outstanding offensive and defensive outfield.

Of course, the Brewers also have Domingo Santana, who hit 30 home runs last season at age 24. In 37 games as a rookie, 23-year-old Brett Phillips hit .276/.351/.448. Keon Broxton didn't have a great season (.220/.299/.420 with 0.4 WAR), but there's talent there. It was his first full season and he had 20 homers and 21 steals.

That's six big-league caliber outfielders. Considering that utility man Hernan Perez has outfield experience, keeping more than four here is likely a waste of resources. Keeping all six definitely is.

Meantime, the Brewers could use rotation help. Jimmy Nelson is coming off an injury that will sideline him for a chunk of the season. Chase Anderson and Zach Davies are good. Behind them, it's all question marks with Jhoulys Chacin, Yovani Gallardo, Junior Guerrea, Brent Suter, Brandon Woodruff and maybe Josh Hader coming to the rotation via the bullpen (he was a starter in the minors).

We can see where this is headed, right?

Perhaps Santana can be the headliner in a package that includes more of the Brewers prospect cache that brings back a starting pitcher. Someone like Jake Odorizzi of the Rays comes to mind. Keon Broxton can probably be moved for bullpen depth, too, leaving Phillips as the very good fourth outfielder and there's still Perez for some cushion.

Signing talent like Cain while acquiring a talent like Yelich is a great combination move for the Brewers. It also creates a logjam from which general manager David Stearns can trade to improve the rotation. The moves in tandem were excellent and also seemed to be setting up for yet another strong move by this front office. Big day in Milwaukee.