Hot Stove: Ohtani is not the only pitcher from Japan that could join an MLB team

At some point very soon, perhaps before the end of the weekend, the Nippon Ham Fighters will make ace-slash-slugger Shohei Ohtani available for the 30 MLB teams through the posting system. MLB, NPB, and the MLBPA agreed to a new posting system last week, paving the way for Ohtani to come over.

Ohtani is not the only Japanese pitcher slated to be posted this offseason, however. Kazuhisa Makita, a 33-year-old right-hander with the Saitama Seibu Lions, will also be made available to the 30 big league teams via the posting system.

Pitcher Kazuhisa Makita, also being posted, also joining CAA — Jason Coskrey (@JCoskrey) November 10, 2017

Ohtani and Kazushisa Makita are only Japanese players that will operate under this posting system this offseason — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 21, 2017

The new posting system takes effect next offseason. Ohtani and Makita will be grandfathered in under the old system, meaning their teams in Japan will set a release fee in exchange for allowing them to negotiate with MLB clubs. (Whichever team signs the player pays the release fee.) The Fighters will undoubtedly set Ohtani's release fee at the maximum $20 million. It's unclear what release fee the Lions will set for Makita.

Makita is not a young two-way phenom like Ohtani. He's a veteran pitcher who was a late bloomer in Japan -- his first full season with the Lions came at age 26 in 2011 -- and recently converted from starter to reliever. Makita threw 62 2/3 innings with a 2.30 ERA and a 35/5 K/BB this past season. He was a successful starter from 2012-14 before struggling in 2015 and transitioning to the bullpen full-time in 2016.

Also, Makita is a submarine pitcher. That's always fun. Here's some video from the World Baseball Classic earlier this year:

There aren't enough submarine-style pitchers in baseball these days. Brad Ziegler and Peter Moylan are the only ones that jump to mind right now.

Japan did advance to the WBC semifinals at Dodger Stadium this year, though they lost to Team USA and were quickly eliminated. Makita did not pitch in the loss to Team USA, so we don't have any Statcast data for his pitches. Various scouting reports indicate his fastball tops out in the mid-80s and a sweepy slider is his go-to secondary pitch. Pretty standard submariner stuff, basically.

Because he is older than 25, Makita is not subject to the international hard cap like Ohtani, so he is free to sign a contract of any size. That said, 33-year-old submarine relievers with no MLB track record usually aren't in high demand, so if Makita doesn't receive a good contract offer, he's prepare to return to Japan next season.

When the Seibu Lions post pitcher Kazuhisa Makita for MLB teams, if he only receives a minor league contract, there is a strong possibility he'll decline and remain with the Lions. "If it's a minor league contract I'll have to think about it." https://t.co/aIrdJtHB8i #npb — NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) November 24, 2017

Several relievers have successfully transitioned from Japan to MLB in recent years, most notably Shigetoshi Hasegawa, Hideki Okajima, Akinori Otsuka, Takashi Saito, and Kasuhiro Sasaki. Others like Koji Uehara and Junichi Tazawa came to MLB as starting pitchers before finding success in relief.

That said, many others came to MLB and did not have success. Kyuji Fujikawa, Kazuo Fukumori, Takashi Kashiwada, Kazuhito Tadano, and Yasuhiko Yabuta were all very successful relievers in Japan who couldn't carry that success over to MLB. Japanese bullpen arms tend to be hit-or-miss when coming to MLB. Some have been great. Others not so much.

Depending on the release fee set by the Lions as well as Makita's contract demands, it is entirely possible no team will bite this offseason despite the perpetual need for bullpen help around the league. Add in the fact he's a soft-tossing submariner with a small margin for error, and MLB clubs may not be willing to give Makita anything more than a minor-league deal with a spring invite.