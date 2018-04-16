Houston Astros president says the team is praying for Barbara Bush: 'We love the Bush family'

In the wake of former first lady Barbara Bush opting to seek "comfort care" over additional treatment for unspecified health complications, one of her favorite teams has offered its thoughts and prayers.

Reid Ryan, son of Nolan Ryan and the president of the Houston Astros, said the defending World Series champions "love the Bush family" and have the 92-year-old Barbara on their mind, as reported by KHOU's Stephanie Whitfield.

"They've been fans ever since my dad was a player in the '80s," Ryan said of Barbara and George H. W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States. "Having the president be a fan of your team, whether it's current or former, is pretty cool. We love the Bush family. Barbara comes out to the games every year and keeps score, and she's a big Astros fan, so obviously we wish her the best and are thinking about her and praying for her."

The Bushes have had a stake in Texas baseball for decades. From 1985-1994, George and Barbara's son, President George W. Bush, headed a group that owned the Texas Rangers. And since their own retirement, the elder Bushes have embraced Houston, appearing at Astros and Texans games, including the 2017 World Series, and making several first pitches for the former.

As CBS News reported this week, Barbara has encountered a series of recent hospitalizations and, amid the city of Houston planning the construction of a Barbara Bush Plaza, remains in the company of her family and husband of 73 years.