Houston Astros World Series ring from controversial 2017 championship up for auction

The Astros won the 2017 World Series. We all witnessed it. It happened. Many want an asterisk next to that title or even want the title vacated due to the Astros sign-stealing scandal. I wouldn't be holding my breath for such a thing to happen. The time has passed.

On the flip side, the Astros all still have their rings from that title run. One member from the 2017 Astros organization, however, is selling his ring through an auction. On Goldin Auctions, here's a bit of the description of the ring:

Presented here is a Jostens 10K gold 2017 Houston Astros World Series ring, featuring an intricately-designed face which displays a team logo: the "H" created from diamonds, the star outlined in yellow gold set with custom-cut orange sapphires, and surrounded by blue sapphires. Additional diamonds surround the logo and adorn the top. One side of the ring is centered by the Commissioner's Trophy, in yellow gold, set with one diamond in the center. The trophy is rising from an image of Minute Maid Park. "HOUSTON STRONG" appears at the very top, just above the year 2017, which is set with diamonds. The Roman numeral LVI appears to the right. A Houston city skyline highlights the other side, under the name "BRITO". A stadium façade and outline of the state of Texas appear below. "EARNED HISTORY" appears on the back of the band.

Here's a snapshot.

Goldin Auctions

It's quite a piece of jewelry, albeit a controversial one. The ring had belonged to former Astros scout David Brito, according to the Houston Chronicle.

As of this posting, the top bid was $6,500 and bidding was set to continue for about five more weeks. If you're an Astros fan with this kind of change lying around, go nuts and bid.