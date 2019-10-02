Houston mattress salesman bets $3.5 million on Astros to win World Series

The Houston Astros are the favorites to win the 2019 World Series. As a result, there's many people in Houston that will have a huge stake in that very fact coming to fruition in the next few weeks.

One Houston man is so confident in the Astros that he is staking his business on them winning it all. Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, a local mattress salesman, is offering a full refund to customers who spend $3,000 or more on a mattress if Houston takes home the title. To combat potential losses, McIngvale has placed a $3.5 million bet in Mississippi on the Astros to win the World Series, according to ESPN.

The wager is one of the largest bets that a United States bookmaker has taken on. If the Astros end up winning it all, McIngvale would win $7.5 million.

McIngvale placed the bet at the DraftKings sportsbook at the Scarlet Pearl casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. He wired the $3.5 million to the casino on Monday and even flew to Biloxi on Tuesday to put everything in motion.

In addition, McIngvale also placed a $200,000 bet at the South Point in Las Vegas and also has wagers for unspecified amounts with Caesars, MGM, Treasure Island and Circa Sports.

McIngvale confirmed that Gallery Furniture saw increased mattress sales following both the Astros' acquisition of starting pitcher Zack Greinke at the trade deadline and Justin Verlander's no-hitter on Sept. 2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

"The customers aren't dumb," McIngvale said. "They know what's going on. They're hedging themselves as well."

McIngvale did a similar promotion at Gallery Furniture when the Astros won the 2017 World Series. He turned to Vegas back then too and "that turned out very well," he told KHOU 11.

While it's an astounding proposition, the Astros do have a strong chance to win it all once again. Houston boasts one of the best starting rotations around with Greinke, Verlander and Gerritt Cole. Then on offense, they are full of talented hitters like Alex Bregman, George Springer, Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel.

Houston has scored 902 runs on the season, which currently ranks third only behind the Minnesota Twins and New York Yankees.