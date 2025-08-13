MLB home run betting continues to increase in popularity but sifting through hundreds of options on a busy day can be a grind. All 30 MLB teams will be in action on Wednesday, but by using splits, pitching matchups, MLB weather forecasts and other available data, you can start to hone in on a handful of top MLB HR picks. You can also use profit boosts and MLB bonus bets to further enhance the value of each MLB home run bet you place today. If you're interested in MLB betting and wish to use the best sportsbook promos to wager on MLB home run picks on Aug. 13, check out all available offers below:

Best MLB home run picks for Wednesday, August 13:

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (+500)

Riley Greene, Tigers (+450)

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+400)

Best MLB Best Home Run Bets on Wednesday

Julio Rodriguez, Mariners (+500, BetMGM)

Our model sees value here despite Trevor Rogers' impressive 1.44 ERA over 10 starts. Rogers had a 4+ ERA from 2022–2024, and some regression could be due. Julio is swinging a hot bat with 12 HRs in his last 36 games. He's also been better on the road, hitting .292 with an .885 OPS and 15 of his 23 HRs away from home. Rogers has allowed 44 career home runs—41 of them to right-handed hitters. While he's been tough on both sides, righties have had slightly more success. We set Rodríguez's line at +350 to homer, but you can find the listed price at BetMGM:

Riley Greene, Tigers (+450, DraftKings)

Greene remains a model favorite, especially when facing right-handed pitching—he's hit 25 of his 27 HRs against RHPs. He's heating up again with 3 doubles and a HR in his last 3 games. Greene is 2-for-2 in his career against Shane Smith. While Smith has been a bright spot for the White Sox, he's struggled recently with an 8.49 ERA and 7 HRs allowed over his last 6 games. We set Greene's line close to +300 to homer, but you can find this price at DraftKings and also use the latest DraftKings bonus offer to get $200 in bonus bets instantly after your first wager of $5 or more and over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

Brandon Lowe, Rays (+400, BetMGM)

Lowe has 4 HRs in his last 7 games and continues to mash right-handed pitching. He's hitting .297 with a .909 OPS and 20 HRs against RHPs this season. On the road, he's batting .314 with 11 HRs in just 43 games, and he'll be in a hitter-friendly park in Sacramento. A's starter JT Ginn has allowed an .875 OPS at home and 8 HRs in 8 home starts. We set Lowe's line at +314 to homer, but you can find this price at BetMGM, where you can also get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses:

