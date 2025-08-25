joe-ryan.jpg
Imagn Images

Monday's MLB schedule offers 13 games, including a number of matchups with playoff implications. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies open a heated NL East series in Queens, the Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds. There's no shortage of MLB betting choices to make at the top sportsbooks on Monday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Monday's games. Here are some of their best plays.

Best MLB player prop for Monday, Aug. 25

Sportsbook promos for MLB player props on Monday, Aug. 25

Brand

Promo

CBS promo code

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket Just click here
BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS
bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365
Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 20 bets CBS20X
FanDuel Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Just click here
Fanatics Get a $100 No Sweat Bet on every Game Day Just click here

The DraftKings promo code offers new users both $300 in bonus bets and a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. The FanDuel promo code also offers $300 in bonus bets, but contingent upon a new user's first bet of $5 winning. The bet365 bonus code offers $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

New users can use the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, up the amount they wager on their first bet if that bet loses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives users a $100 No Sweat Bet on every NFL or college football game day through Oct. 12 if their first bet on football that day loses. 

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives 20 100% profit boost tokens to new users after they place a first wager of $1 or more.

Best MLB prop on Monday

Joe Ryan Over 5.5 strikeouts

Joe Ryan provides good value at Over 4.5 strikeouts at -160 at Fanatics or Over 5.5 at +126 at FanDuel. These lines are set as if he will only go four innings, as he did in his last outing, when he allowed six hits in a loss. But even in that bad outing, he notched Ks. With his lower road average of 6.1 Ks per start (6.8 at home), he's just 5-7 to this line, but he's 8-4 to Over 4.5.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value. 

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.

RANK HR SB K
8/25PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINEPLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINESTARTER | K PROJ
1Eugenio Suarez (SEA) | 0.331 | +202Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.327 | +206Tarik Skubal (DET) | 7.62
2Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.299 | +234Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.321 | +212Spencer Strider (ATL) | 6.89
3Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.289 | +246Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.316 | +216Hunter Greene (CIN) | 6.8
4Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.283 | +253Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.313 | +219Jacob deGrom (TEX) | 6.7
5Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.282 | +255Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.289 | +246Joe Ryan (MIN) | 6.24
6Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.269 | +272Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.246 | +307Cristopher Sanchez (PHI) | 6.22
7Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.264 | +279Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.242 | +313Brandon Woodruff (MIL) | 6.18
8Riley Greene (DET) | 0.248 | +303Victor Robles (SEA) | 0.237 | +322Kodai Senga (NYM) | 5.63
9Francisco Lindor (NYM) | 0.241 | +315Jazz Chisholm (NYY) | 0.236 | +324Edward Cabrera (MIA) | 5.58
10Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.239 | +318Ronald Acuna (ATL) | 0.236 | +324Ian Seymour (TB) | 5.54
11Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.229 | +337Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.234 | +327Tanner Bibee (CLE) | 5.42
12Matt Wallner (MIN) | 0.227 | +341Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.223 | +348Eduardo Rodriguez (ARI) | 5.34
13Daulton Varsho (TOR) | 0.227 | +341CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.223 | +348Emmet Sheehan (LAD) | 5.3
14Brandon Lowe (TB) | 0.218 | +359Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.221 | +352Max Scherzer (TOR) | 5.13
15Mike Trout (LAA) | 0.218 | +359David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.219 | +357Jose Soriano (LAA) | 5.06
16Jazz Chisholm (NYY) | 0.216 | +363Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.217 | +361Noah Cameron (KC) | 5.04
17Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.214 | +367Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.21 | +376Johan Oviedo (PIT) | 4.97
18Ronald Acuna (ATL) | 0.214 | +367Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.207 | +383Cam Schlittler (NYY) | 4.82
19Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.213 | +369Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.197 | +408J.T. Ginn (ATH) | 4.81
20James Wood (WAS) | 0.212 | +372Cedric Mullins (NYM) | 0.194 | +415JP Sears (SD) | 4.75