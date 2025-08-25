Monday's MLB schedule offers 13 games, including a number of matchups with playoff implications. The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies open a heated NL East series in Queens, the Seattle Mariners host the San Diego Padres, and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Cincinnati Reds. There's no shortage of MLB betting choices to make at the top sportsbooks on Monday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Monday's games. Here are some of their best plays.

Best MLB player prop for Monday, Aug. 25

Joe Ryan Over 5.5 strikeouts

Sportsbook promos for MLB player props on Monday, Aug. 25

The DraftKings promo code offers new users both $300 in bonus bets and a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. The FanDuel promo code also offers $300 in bonus bets, but contingent upon a new user's first bet of $5 winning. The bet365 bonus code offers $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

New users can use the BetMGM bonus code to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets, up the amount they wager on their first bet if that bet loses. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives users a $100 No Sweat Bet on every NFL or college football game day through Oct. 12 if their first bet on football that day loses.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives 20 100% profit boost tokens to new users after they place a first wager of $1 or more.

Best MLB prop on Monday

Joe Ryan Over 5.5 strikeouts

Joe Ryan provides good value at Over 4.5 strikeouts at -160 at Fanatics or Over 5.5 at +126 at FanDuel. These lines are set as if he will only go four innings, as he did in his last outing, when he allowed six hits in a loss. But even in that bad outing, he notched Ks. With his lower road average of 6.1 Ks per start (6.8 at home), he's just 5-7 to this line, but he's 8-4 to Over 4.5.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.