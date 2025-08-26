usatsi-25782287-mackenzie-gore-nats-2025-opening-day-4th-1400.jpg

It's a full Tuesday MLB slate with 15 games, including strong matchups such as Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers. So what MLB betting choices should you make at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Monday's games. Here are some of their best plays.

Best MLB player prop for Tuesday, Aug. 26

Sportsbook promos for MLB player props on Tuesday, Aug. 26

Brand

Promo

CBS promo code

DraftKings

 Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets instantly and $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket Just click here
BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS
bet365 Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365
Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 20 bets CBS20X
FanDuel Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Just click here
Fanatics Get 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash back if your football bet loses Just click here

With the NFL season right around the corner, the DraftKings promo code is giving new users $300 in bonus bets as well as a $200 discount code for NFL Sunday Ticket through YouTube TV. New users can also get $300 in bonus bets from the FanDuel promo code, but you have to win your first bet of at least $5 to get the bonus bets. The bet365 bonus code is slightly lower at $200 in bonus bets, but you get them regardless of whether your first $5 bet wins or loses.

The BetMGM bonus code is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets, which would match the amount on a first bet if that wager ends up losing. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code is giving new users 20+ $100 No Sweat Bets in FanCash for this football season, which takes place on every NFL or college football game day through Oct. 12 and applies if their first football bet that day loses. 

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is going in a different direction from bonus bets, as it awards new users with 20 100% profit boost tokens after making a first wager of $1 or more.

Best MLB prop on Tuesday

MacKenzie Gore Over 5.5 strikeouts

Based on our projections, we rank Gore Over 5.5 strikeouts as the best value, and we have him as the No. 2 projected pitcher overall on Tuesday with 6.39 strikeouts. Gore will be pitching at Yankee Stadium, but he's been more productive in road starts (7.0 strikeouts per game) compared to at home (6.0 strikeouts per game). He's hit Over 5.5 strikeouts in 10 of his past 14 road outings. 

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value. 

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.

RANK HR SB K
8/26PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINEPLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINESTARTER | K PROJ
1Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.388 | +158Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.315 | +217Dylan Cease (SD) | 7.07
2Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.294 | +240Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.286 | +250MacKenzie Gore (WAS) | 6.39
3Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.293 | +241Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.276 | +262Jesus Luzardo (PHI) | 6.31
4Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.29 | +245Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.265 | +277Yusei Kikuchi (LAA) | 6.07
5Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.273 | +266Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.262 | +282Matt Boyd (CHC) | 6
6Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.26 | +285Victor Robles (SEA) | 0.256 | +291Kyle Bradish (BAL) | 5.88
7Riley Greene (DET) | 0.248 | +303Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.25 | +300Hunter Brown (HOU) | 5.88
8Matt Wallner (MIN) | 0.248 | +303Ronald Acuna (ATL) | 0.233 | +329Charlie Morton (DET) | 5.79
9Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.242 | +313CJ Abrams (WAS) | 0.225 | +344Sean Manaea (NYM) | 5.72
10Yordan Alvarez (HOU) | 0.24 | +317Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.223 | +348Jacob Misiorowski (MIL) | 5.64
11Francisco Lindor (NYM) | 0.24 | +317Xavier Edwards (MIA) | 0.215 | +365Shane Baz (TB) | 5.58
12Daulton Varsho (TOR) | 0.236 | +324Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.213 | +369Chris Bassitt (TOR) | 5.44
13Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) | 0.23 | +335David Hamilton (BOS) | 0.209 | +378Lucas Giolito (BOS) | 5.28
14Vinnie Pasquantino (KC) | 0.228 | +339Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.206 | +385Hurston Waldrep (ATL) | 5.22
15Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.228 | +339Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.205 | +388Bailey Ober (MIN) | 5.11
16Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.228 | +339Jarren Duran (BOS) | 0.204 | +390Parker Messick (CLE) | 5.1
17Christian Yelich (MIL) | 0.226 | +342Cedric Mullins (NYM) | 0.199 | +403Luis Castillo (SEA) | 5.07
18Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.226 | +342Dylan Crews (WAS) | 0.193 | +418Luis Gil (NYY) | 5.04
19Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.223 | +348Kyle Tucker (CHC) | 0.189 | +429Mitch Keller (PIT) | 5.03
20Ronald Acuna (ATL) | 0.217 | +361Josh Lowe (TB) | 0.187 | +435Sandy Alcantara (MIA) | 4.94