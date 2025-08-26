It's a full Tuesday MLB slate with 15 games, including strong matchups such as Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets, San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers. So what MLB betting choices should you make at the top sportsbooks on Tuesday?

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Monday's games. Here are some of their best plays.

Best MLB player prop for Tuesday, Aug. 26

MacKenzie Gore Over 5.5 strikeouts

Best MLB player prop for Tuesday, Aug. 26

Best MLB prop on Tuesday

Based on our projections, we rank Gore Over 5.5 strikeouts as the best value, and we have him as the No. 2 projected pitcher overall on Tuesday with 6.39 strikeouts. Gore will be pitching at Yankee Stadium, but he's been more productive in road starts (7.0 strikeouts per game) compared to at home (6.0 strikeouts per game). He's hit Over 5.5 strikeouts in 10 of his past 14 road outings.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.