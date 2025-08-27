It's a strong 15-game MLB slate on Wednesday stretching across the entire day, starting with the Washington Nationals battling the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network and concluding with the Detroit Tigers facing the Athletics at 10:05 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Wednesday's games. Here is their best play.

Best MLB player prop for Wednesday, Aug. 27

Bryan Woo Over 5.5 strikeouts

Best MLB prop on Wednesday

Bryan Woo Over 5.5 strikeouts

Woo has struck out at least six batters in seven straight starts. He's gone Over 5.5 strikeouts in 18 of 25 outings this season, including 9 of 11 at home. We think this line is taking into account his 2024 campaign too much when he struck out only 101 batters in 121 innings. Our model is weighing his 2025 performance more heavily, where Woo is averaging 6.4 K's per start.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.