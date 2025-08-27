bryan-woo-mariners-imagn.jpg
Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It's a strong 15-game MLB slate on Wednesday stretching across the entire day, starting with the Washington Nationals battling the New York Yankees at 1:05 p.m. ET on MLB Network and concluding with the Detroit Tigers facing the Athletics at 10:05 p.m. ET.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Wednesday's games. Here is their best play.

Best MLB player prop for Wednesday, Aug. 27

  • Bryan Woo Over 5.5 strikeouts

Best MLB prop on Wednesday

Bryan Woo Over 5.5 strikeouts

Woo has struck out at least six batters in seven straight starts. He's gone Over 5.5 strikeouts in 18 of 25 outings this season, including 9 of 11 at home. We think this line is taking into account his 2024 campaign too much when he struck out only 101 batters in 121 innings. Our model is weighing his 2025 performance more heavily, where Woo is averaging 6.4 K's per start.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value. 

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.

RANK HR SB K
8/27PLAYER | HR PROJ | PROP LINEPLAYER | SB PROJ | PROP LINESTARTER | K PROJ
1Junior Caminero (TB) | 0.323 | +210Chandler Simpson (TB) | 0.327 | +206Sonny Gray (STL) | 5.85
2Kyle Schwarber (PHI) | 0.306 | +227Elly De La Cruz (CIN) | 0.325 | +208Dietrich Enns (BAL) | 5.84
3Cal Raleigh (SEA) | 0.292 | +242Jose Caballero (NYY) | 0.319 | +213Max Fried (NYY) | 5.81
4Riley Greene (DET) | 0.281 | +256Oneil Cruz (PIT) | 0.306 | +227Nick Lodolo (CIN) | 5.73
5Aaron Judge (NYY) | 0.278 | +260Bobby Witt (KC) | 0.286 | +250Bryan Woo (SEA) | 5.62
6Nick Kurtz (ATH) | 0.272 | +268Luis Robert (CHW) | 0.286 | +250Framber Valdez (HOU) | 5.6
7Juan Soto (NYM) | 0.247 | +305Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.26 | +285Nolan McLean (NYM) | 5.28
8Shohei Ohtani (LAD) | 0.241 | +315Victor Robles (SEA) | 0.251 | +298Casey Mize (DET) | 5.23
9Yordan Alvarez (HOU) | 0.241 | +315Jazz Chisholm (NYY) | 0.246 | +307Cade Cavalli (WAS) | 5.15
10Jose Ramirez (CLE) | 0.239 | +318Ronald Acuna (ATL) | 0.242 | +313Brayan Bello (BOS) | 5.13
11Jo Adell (LAA) | 0.235 | +326Trea Turner (PHI) | 0.233 | +329Ryan Bergert (KC) | 5.08
12Zach Neto (LAA) | 0.233 | +329Maikel Garcia (KC) | 0.222 | +350Yu Darvish (SD) | 5.05
13Kerry Carpenter (DET) | 0.233 | +329Brice Turang (MIL) | 0.21 | +376Luis Morales (ATH) | 5.01
14Jazz Chisholm (NYY) | 0.232 | +331Corbin Carroll (ARI) | 0.208 | +381Joey Wentz (ATL) | 4.95
15Pete Alonso (NYM) | 0.231 | +333Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC) | 0.197 | +408Jake Latz (TEX) | 4.93
16Byron Buxton (MIN) | 0.228 | +339Nico Hoerner (CHC) | 0.196 | +410Eric Lauer (TOR) | 4.84
17Ketel Marte (ARI) | 0.228 | +339Jake Mangum (TB) | 0.187 | +435Ryan Gusto (MIA) | 4.69
18Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) | 0.224 | +346Jeremy Pena (HOU) | 0.185 | +441Ryne Nelson (ARI) | 4.61
19Brandon Lowe (TB) | 0.222 | +350Josh Lowe (TB) | 0.184 | +443Slade Cecconi (CLE) | 4.46
20Corey Seager (TEX) | 0.221 | +352Jasson Dominguez (NYY) | 0.183 | +446Quinn Priester (MIL) | 4.46