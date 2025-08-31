As usual, Sunday brings a full 15-game MLB slate, including a handful with major postseason implications. The Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays clash north of the border, the Cleveland Guardians look to finish off a sweep of the Seattle Mariners and the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. With 15 games to choose from, there's no shortage of MLB betting options, including plenty of MLB player props.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It entered Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Sunday's games. Here is their best play.

Best MLB player prop for Sunday, Aug. 31

Brandon Woodruff Over 4.5 strikeouts

Brandon Woodruff had eight strikeouts in 5.2 innings his last start, but in the two prior outings, he only went 4.1 and four innings. While he still had six and four Ks, respectively, the shorter outings have resulted in a buy-low strikeout line. Woodruff has averaged seven strikeouts in nine starts and is 8-1 to the Over on this line.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The SportsLine Projection Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple: We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs. the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in our direction, so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.