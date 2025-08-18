The Atlanta Braves have had a disappointing season thus far, but they are suddenly holding the longest current winning streak in the MLB after winning their fifth straight game on Sunday. They completed a series sweep of the Guardians to pick up their eighth win in their last nine games, and they will try to extend that streak against the Chicago White Sox during the Monday MLB schedule. Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (5-10, 4.69 ERA) has allowed 13 combined runs in his last two starts, and he has a strikeout over/under of 7.5 in the Monday MLB odds. SportsLine's model is taking the Under in that MLB prop, and it has locked in several other MLB bets for Monday night. If you're interested in MLB betting and wish to use the best sportsbook promos to wager on MLB props on Aug. 18, check out all available offers below:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning over 57 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Also see the model's top home run picks for Monday.

Best Saturday MLB player prop picks for Monday, Aug. 18:

Best MLB player props on Monday

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, over 0.5 stolen bases (+270)

De La Cruz extended his hitting streak to five games in Sunday's win over Milwaukee, giving him a team-high 133 hits this season. He also leads the Reds with 31 stolen bases on 37 attempts, and he is due for another one after going the last six games without one. De La Cruz has a favorable matchup against Angels starting pitcher Victor Mederos, who is getting for his second turn through the rotation. Mederos had an underwhelming performance in his first career big-league start last Tuesday, allowing three earned runs across four innings. Our model sets De La Cruz's line to steal a base at +160.

Spencer Strider, Braves, under 7.5 total strikeouts (-134)

Strider is coming off his two worst starts of the season, allowing five earned runs against Milwaukee on Aug. 6 and eight earned runs against the Mets on Aug. 12. He did not make it through five innings in either of those games, giving up a combined 19 hits. Strider only struck out six batters against the Brewers and two batters against the Mets, and he has now failed to record eight strikeouts in four straight outings. SportsLine's model has him finishing with 6.23 strikeouts on Monday to provide significant value on the Under.

Eugenio Suarez, Mariners, over 0.5 home runs (+400)

Suarez only has two home runs in his first 16 games since joining the Mariners, but one of them came against the Mets on Saturday. The 34-year-old hit 36 homers with the Diamondbacks prior to the trade, and he has hit safely in five straight games. He is facing Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez, who has allowed nine homers this season. The model sets Suarez's line to homer at +158 but you can find this listed price from BetMGM and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets back if your first bet loses as a new user.

MLB Home Run, Stolen Base, Strikeout Cheat Sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Elly De La Cruz has not stolen a base in his last 6 games and has just one in his last 13. Some books like FanDuel are pricing him like 'he's due' with a +168, 37% yes SB line. bet365 is offering a +265 early am line which implies around a 10 percentage point less chance. If you like him to break his SB-less streak definitely make sure you play it at bet365.

Even though Spencer Strider is projected for the 4th most Ks tonight the betting value is on under 7.5 at -136 that FanDuel is offering. He does average +1.5 more Ks in home starts but is still under 7.5 with a 7.0 average. He comes in under this line in his last 4 starts and overall is 11-5 under 7.5 this season. He has not gone more 5.0 innings in this 4 game stretch (just 4.0 in his last start with 2Ks). He is facing the 44 win White Sox which is why the markets have him at such a high number of strikeouts. But opposing starters who average 6.5+ Ks per start have only gone over 7.5 in 7 of 16 starts and none in the last 3 White Sox games.

More MLB picks for Monday

