Tuesday's 16-game MLB slate features several matchups involving playoff contenders, with the Detroit Tigers trying to carry some momentum from their 10-0 win over the Houston Astros into the second game of the series. The Philadelphia Phillies will also be in action against the Seattle Mariners, looking to win their third game in a row and extend Seattle's losing streak to four games. The Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs will try to get their doubleheader completed Tuesday after the second game of Monday's scheduled two-game set was postponed. With so many games on tap, there's plenty of player props for those interested in MLB betting to get in on at the top sportsbooks.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Tuesday's games. Here are some of their best plays.

Best MLB player prop picks for Tuesday, Aug. 19:

Carlos Rodon, Yankees, Over 5.5 strikeouts (-153)

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, Under 7.5 strikeouts (-145)

Carlos Rodon, Yankees, Over 5.5 total strikeouts

Rodon (12-7, 3.25 ERA) is coming off an excellent outing against the Twins where he gave up just one run in seven innings and fanned five hitters. He's actually only gone Over this strikeout line just three times in his last eight starts but the model projects him at 6.56 strikeouts against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Rodon racked up nine strikeout in his lone start against the Rays earlier this year, a 1-0 win for New York.

Tarik Skubal, Tigers, Under 7.5 total strikeouts

Skubal (11-3, 2.42 ERA) gets the nod for the Tigers in one of the top pitching matchups on the day's slate, as the Astros are sending their own ace to the mound in Hunter Brown. The reigning AL Cy Young winner has not gotten a decision in each of his last two starts even though the Tigers won both contests. Skubal has gone Under this line in three of his last four games and five of his last seven, so he hasn't been able to punch out hitters at a high rate lately. The Astros also don't strike out a lot, ranking ninth-best in total strikeouts and fourth in team batting average entering Tuesday's games.

MLB Home Run, Stolen Base, Strikeout Cheat Sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

The Brewers and Cubs play a doubleheader Tuesday. For this cheat sheet we only include projections from Game 1. The total in that game is 7.5 and it's a fairly close game based on the money line so neither offense is expected or projected for a huge game which is why there are no Cubs and Brewers in the HR column. Pete Crow-Armstrong is a slight value to get a stolen base at +360 on DraftKings. Perhaps the team will look to be aggressive running the bases to help manufacture runs.

The two G1 starters, Matt Boyd and Chad Patrick are #13 and #14 in the K projected leaders. Both have a line of 4.5, but Patrick would be the stronger over value at +100 on DraftKings. The best price for o4.5 for Boyd is -140 on FanDuel. Patrick wasn't lighting the world on fire and was sent to AAA to make room for Brandon Woodruff (G2 starter). This is a buy low spot. He allowed 6 HRs and 15 walks in 8 starts resulting in his demotion and only averaged 3.7 Ks on the road (6.2 at home). But he did go over 4.5 Ks in all 8 of these 'rough' outings.

