All 30 teams appear on the MLB schedule once again on Sunday, and the full slate will include several crucial rivalry matchups with postseason implications. Tigers vs. Royals is an AL Central matchup where both teams are over .500, and first place in the NL West will be on the line in Padres vs. Dodgers. Additionally, the Yankees vs. Red Sox rivalry will take center stage on Sunday Night Baseball. There's no shortage of MLB betting choices to make at the top sportsbooks on Sunday.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season at a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. The Inside the Lines team has locked in on its most favorable props for Sunday's games. Here are some of their best plays.

Best MLB player prop for Sunday, Aug. 24

Dustin May Over 4.5 total strikeouts

Sportsbook promos for MLB player props on Sunday, Aug. 24

Fading our No. 1 strikeout pitcher, Garrett Crochet (Under 7.5), last night clearly did not work out for us. We will switch gears and back tonight's Red Sox starter Dustin May, who is only 17th in this list but with Over 4.5 Ks at -150 available on bet365 this morning, it is good value. The 5.26 strikeouts implies around a 70% chance of going Over 4.5, and -150 implies 60%. May averages a full strikeout less in 10 road starts compared to 11 home starts, but his road average is still above 4.5 at 4.7 per outing. May comes in with a solid 4-2 Over stretch, including eight strikeouts at Houston on Aug. 12. His last two starts have both been quality starts, reaching six innings pitched.

Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's full slate of predictions and prop leans for this game, as well as expert picks for tonight's MLB slate.

MLB home runs, stolen bases, strikeouts cheat sheet

The table below shows today's projected leading home run, stolen base and strikeout leaders. We include the projection, and for HRs and SBs, the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line, and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player), then you would want to consider that bet.