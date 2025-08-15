The Milwaukee Brewers are one win away from tying the longest winning streak of the 2025 MLB. The Brewers, who have the best record in baseball at 76-44, enter Friday as the winners of 12 straight heading into a series against the Cincinnati Reds. They've scored at least seven runs in five straight games with 26 runs scored over their last two contests, as Milwaukee offensive players have been strong options to get behind when making MLB player props bets. While the Brewers have been reliable lately, Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler has been a dominant presence for years in baseball, and on Friday, the SportsLine Inside the Lines team has Wheeler's Over 7.5 strikeouts as one of its best bets for Friday MLB player props. If you're interested in MLB betting and wish to use the best sportsbook promos to wager on MLB props on Aug. 15, check out all available offers below:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 21 of the 2025 MLB season a profitable 31-23 on top-rated MLB money-line picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning over 55 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns. Also see the model's top home run picks for Friday.

Best Friday MLB player prop picks for Friday, Aug. 15:

Sportsbook promos for MLB player props on Friday, Aug. 15

Best MLB player props on Friday

Zack Wheeler, Phillies, Over 7.5 strikeouts (+100, Caesars)

Wheeler gets the start against the Natonals in Washington, and although the Phillies ace hasn't been as strikeout dominant on the road as home (7.4 strikeouts per game on the road compared to nine at home), the model projects Wheeler for 7.6 strikeouts on Friday. Given the chance to play Wheeler at plus-money odds at his projection creates value for the ITL team. Wheeler has at least eight strikeouts in eight of his last 10 starts, and he had eight strikeouts over six innings in Washington on Opening Day. He is second in baseball at 189 strikeouts and is averaging 8.2 strikeouts per start this season. Caesars Sportsbook is offering Wheeler at Over 7.5 strikeouts at +100 odds, while the majority of other sportsbooks have him at minus-money odds at 7.5 strikeouts.

Elly De La Cruz, Reds, Over 0.5 stolen bases (+425)

Cruz is tied for fifth in baseball with 31 stolen bases, and if the Reds are going to knock off the Brewers and their 12-game winning streak, they are going to need to be aggressive with any edge they can get. Cruz had two stolen bases in his last game against the Brewers, so he's not afraid to run against Milwaukee. He's had at least one hit in six of his last eight games, providing the opportunity to swipe a bag. Cruz led the MLB with 67 stolen bases last season, as the 23-year-old is one of the most athletic players in baseball. Cruz has +425 odds to steal a base on DraftKings.

Jacob deGrom, Rangers, Over 5.5 strikeouts (+100, FanDuel)

The 37-year-old has been pitching more like the former two-time Cy Young winner as opposed to the pitcher who hasn't been able to remain healthy over the last five years for the majority of the 2025 MLB season, and the model expects another strong showing from deGrom on Friday. The model projects deGrom for 6.05 strikeouts, and loves the chance to play another plus-money strikeout Over at his projection. Even though deGrom hasn't been as dominant lately with a 6.88 ERA over his last three starts, he still had at least eight strikeouts in two of those outings. DeGrom has at least six strikeouts in nine of his last 11 starts. FanDuel is offering this play at +100 odds.

MLB Home Run, Stolen Base, Strikeout Cheat Sheet

The SportsLine Model was developed and is powered by the Inside the Lines team. You can find all of the team's picks and content at our blog, which has all our personal best bets for free. The system is simple. We take the strongest SportsLine Model projected values vs the best available prices at the time we publish our content. In most cases, lines move in 'our direction' so you should bookmark the blog, follow us on social, and make it a habit of checking for updates throughout the day to maximize your expected value.

The table below shows today's projected leading Home Run, Stolen Base and Strikeout Leaders. We include the projection and for HRs and SBs the money line we'd set for YES HR/SB. You can use this cheat sheet to compare it to your book's line and if your book's line is significantly higher than ours (and you like the player) then you would want to consider that bet.

Zack Wheeler's road vs home strikeout split average is striking with 9 at home vs 'just' 7.4 on the road. Our projection of 7.6 at Washington reflects this. At a normal -110 to -120 price we would not have value, but in this case you can get +105 at both bet365 and Caesars early this am. He had 7 his last start at Texas but comes in 8-2 over 7.5 Ks.

More MLB picks for Friday

You've seen the model's MLB HR prop picks for several players on Friday. Now, get MLB projections for every player prop at SportsLine.

Need more from SportsLine? See today's best MLB picks from SportsLine's Bruce Marshall, who is on a 96-86-1 roll (+1691) on MLB picks.

