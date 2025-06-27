Ronald Acuña Jr.'s presence on a baseball field makes no sense. What he produces borders on the supernatural, something forged for this stage. His presence in the Braves' lineup is unmistakable. So is what they lacked while he was sidelined for much of last season and part of this one with another torn ACL.

But let's get back to the supernatural because that's where his game lives. Since returning he hasn't missed a beat. In just 31 games, Acuña is slashing .369/.485/.658 with a 1.143 OPS and nine homers while also posting a 2.2 wins above replacement. That's a higher WAR total than Mookie Betts. A total higher than Freddie Freeman. A smidge less than Juan Soto and Acuña's teammate, Matt Olson.

The question always remains: How? How has Acuña returned to his MVP-level self after a second ACL tear and major surgery in four years?

"Ronald did a great job of putting the work in to get back on the field and stay out there this offseason and spring training," Braves first baseman Matt Olson told CBS Sports via text message. "He was focused on his rehab and went about it the right way. And once he's on the field you just sit back and watch. He was blessed with a level of natural talent for the game that many people will never feel and combine that with his attitude to want to be the best, you get Ronald."

You get Ronald. The five-tool player who can steal 70-plus bags and club 40-plus homers in one season. You get Ronald. A player who can get caught on his heels in right field yet still throw out the runner with ease, almost daring him to run. You get Ronald. The showboating around the bases that could rub opponents the wrong way.

You get a superstar.

"Ronald Acuña is different," said one high-level American League executive. "A meteor, generational, unique, special talent. On a short list of players that are capable of challenging for a batting title, home run crown, and stolen base title in any given year. Crazy power-speed combination with elite hitting ability. Nothing he does on the diamond is surprising, regardless of the timeline."

His setup at the plate is something to behold, too. While most hitters seek movement with their hands -- drawing back before firing forward like a car in gear -- Acuña's hands stay still, arm barred, coiled in place. The tension, instead, is all in his lower half. That's his load.

"Obviously he's quick-twitched and he's a tremendous athlete, but I think that arm bar helps, helps him, though," Braves hitting coach Tim Hyers said. "There are a lot of greats back in the day who did it. You take Ken Griffey Jr, some of those other old-timers. And I think that part of that connects the torso, without getting too technical.I feel like the arm bar really connects to the middle of his body because when he rotates, his front of the arm presses against his chest, and it's like a slingshot."



The Braves are still trying to climb out of the gutter with a 37–43 record, fighting to get back to .500. They've played somewhat better baseball lately, splitting their most recent series against the Mets after sweeping them earlier this month. But they are only 13-18 in Acuña's 31 games.

Their talent on the field is far superior to many of their counterparts which makes this funk of a season so far even more surprising. The Mets stand atop the National League East standings and the Phillies are just a half-game behind. The Braves' horrific start to the year is, in part, the reason they are where they are.

But there's nothing disappointing about Acuña's game. A player who, even Chipper Jones mentioned, as perhaps the most talented player in Braves history.

Is there anyone like him?

"Wow," said Hyers, who has seen his share of talent that he's coached. "I think he's a unicorn right now just because I haven't seen anybody hit a ball to the opposite field the way he hits it with power. He's so calm in the batter's box with the least amount of movement. Wow, I don't think there's anybody I've been around that I could compare him to."

