How Dodgers are playing like Mets, Pablo Sandoval and Derek Holland right now

Friday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers lost for the 13th time in their last 14 games, this time blowing a 4-1 lead against the Colorado Rockies (COL 5, LAD 4). Trade deadline pickup Yu Darvish coughed up the lead and allowed four runs in the fifth inning before exiting the game.

Here is video of Colorado's four-run rally in the fifth inning, which featured three consecutive doubles at one point:

Needless to say, going 1-13 at any point during the season requires a total team effort. It's not only or two players or one area of the team. It's everyone.

Everyone except Kenley Jansen , who saved the one win during the 1-13 stretch and has thrown three scoreless innings in three appearances in the 14 games. Everyone else? They're not getting off the hook as easily.

The offense

During this 1-13 stretch, the Dodgers as a team have 502 total plate appearances on offense, which is exactly how many an individual player needs to qualify for the batting title. They've collectively hit .195/.265/.307 with 20 doubles, nine home runs, and 130 strikeouts in those 502 plate appearances. Pablo Sandoval , for reference, is hitting .201/.257/.319 this year. The Dodgers as a team have produced similar to Sandoval over the last 14 games. They're averaging 2.29 runs per game during the 1-13 stretch.

The rotation

Yu Darvish has a 5.34 ERA in six starts with the Dodgers. USATSI

Eight different pitchers have started a game during this 1-13 stretch: Darvish (three starts), Rich Hill (two), Clayton Kershaw (two), Kenta Maeda (two), Hyun-Jin Ryu (two), Ross Stripling (one), Brock Stewart (one), and Alex Wood (one). In these 14 games, the starters have a 6.32 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP in 62 2/3 innings. That works out to 4.5 innings per start. Derek Holland had a 6.20 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP before being released by the Chicago White Sox earlier this week, though he averaged 5.2 innings per start. Only three times during this 1-13 stretch did a Dodgers starter throw a quality start, which is a fairly low bar all things considered.

The bullpen

Because the starters have struggled to complete five innings lately, the bullpen has had to soak up 58 2/3 innings during the 1-13 stretch, or 4.2 innings per game. That's an awful lot. Asking your bullpen to provide 12 outs a game night after night is rough, even with rosters expanded and Los Angeles carrying 13 relievers in their bullpen. The bullpen did allow only one hit in 4 2/3 scoreless innings after Darvish exited Friday's start, but overall, the relief crew has a 4.91 ERA and a 1.33 WHIP, including Jansen's three Jansen-esque frames. Minnesota Twins up-and-down reliever Buddy Boshers has a 4.96 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 2017.

The defense

The first two runs in Colorado's four-run fifth inning Friday night scored when Raimel Tapia dunked a double just in front of Joc Pederson in center field. It wasn't necessarily a ball that should've been caught -- Pederson ran a long way and came up just short -- but when you're slumping like the Dodgers are, that's a ball that falls in. When you're playing well, Joc manages to make the catch. The Dodgers as a team have .662 Defensive Efficiency in their last 14 games, which means they've turned only 66.2 percent of batted balls into outs. The New York Mets , baseball's worst defensive team in 2017, have a .680 Defensive Efficiency. The Dodgers have played worse defense than baseball's worst defensive team during the 1-13 stretch.

During this ugly 1-13 slump, the Dodgers have combined Pablo Sandoval level offense with Derek Holland level starting pitching and Buddy Boshers level bullpen work. And they've played Mets level defense. Worse, actually. That is a bad, bad combination. They're not doing anything well right now. They're not hitting, they're not pitching, and they're not catching the ball. There is always going to be some amount of flukiness to a 1-13 slump, but boy, the Dodgers have earned this one.

Now, that all said, the Dodgers are still on pace to win 106 games this season, and they have a 10-game lead in the NL West with 21 games to play. They built themselves a huge lead earlier in the season -- they were 21 games up in the division at the start of the 1-13 stretch, so they've lost 11 games in the standings in 14 days and still have a 10-game lead -- and they've needed it. That cushion is coming in mighty handy right now.

I think it's inevitable the Dodgers will snap out of this slump at some point, probably very soon. They're way too talented to continue on like this. If nothing else though, this 1-13 slump shows the Dodgers aren't nearly as unbeatable as they looked earlier in the season.