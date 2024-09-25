The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets began what might be the most important series of the 2024 MLB regular season on Tuesday night, with Atlanta taking the first game of the three-game set. The Mets are a half-game up on a wild-card spot, the Braves are a half-game back. New York can clinch a postseason berth with two wins out of three games. The Braves cannot clinch this series, but this is their best (last?) chance to gain significant ground.

There is one potential problem this week: Hurricane Helene. The storm, which was officially upgraded to a hurricane Wednesday in the National Hurricane Center's 11 a.m. update, is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday as a Category 3 storm with winds over 110 mph, bringing with it "life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds and flooding rains to a large portion of Florida and the southeastern United States," according to the NHC.

The projected path of Hurricane Helene has it impacting Georgia, and potentially the Braves vs. Mets series, later in the week. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency. Here's the latest from CBS News:

Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin in southern Florida later Wednesday and spread north into the rest of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday. Tornadoes are also possible in the region. Thunderstorms are expected to hit Atlanta by 1 p.m. Wednesday, with heavy rain falling directly in the window of the second game of the Mets-Braves series Wednesday evening and continue through Friday.

MLB has not yet announced any adjustments to this week's Braves vs. Mets series in response to Hurricane Helene, though the forecast makes it likely the series will be impacted in some way. The league is expected to coordinate with both clubs as well as independent weather sources before making a call, CBS Sports has learned. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he had not yet heard anything from the league as of about 5 p.m. Tuesday. Here are the four options with the storm looming.

Move Thursday's game up

The easiest and most straightforward solution. Currently a 7:20 p.m. ET start, MLB could move Thursday's game up to 1 p.m. ET or even 12 p.m. ET, and get it in before the storm arrives. That would also give the Mets the best chance to travel to Milwaukee for their next series without any weather issues. (The Braves don't have to travel after this series.)

Play a doubleheader Wednesday

If the forecast suggests playing nine innings at any time Thursday may not be possible, MLB could have the Braves and Mets play two games on Wednesday. Both teams would have to adjust their pitching plans, though Monday's off-day would make it a bit less painful. And if they have to adjust their pitching plans, so be it. Playing Thursday's game as part of a doubleheader Wednesday may be the safest way to play all three games in Atlanta this week, although that seems unlikely given the late state of affairs.

Move the game to a neutral site

When the weather forecast presents enough of a concern, MLB will move games to a neutral site. Entire series have been relocated in the past. Here are three examples:

Sept. 14-15, 2008: Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros in Miller Park (Milwaukee). Moved due to Hurricane Ike.

Chicago Cubs at Houston Astros in Miller Park (Milwaukee). Moved due to Hurricane Ike. Aug. 29-31, 2017: Texas Rangers at Houston Astros in Tropicana Field (Tampa). Moved due to Hurricane Harvey.

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros in Tropicana Field (Tampa). Moved due to Hurricane Harvey. Sept. 11-13, 2017: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays in Citi Field (New York). Moved due to Hurricane Irma.

The Astros vs. Cubs series in 2008 is notable for Carlos Zambrano's no-hitter, MLB's first neutral site no-hitter.

Playing Tuesday's and Wednesday's game at Truist Park and Thursday's game at a neutral site is not optimal -- the entire series should be played in the same stadium with the same conditions -- but if Hurricane Helene forces the league to relocate Thursday's game, then it has to be relocated. The Rangers are on the road this week, so Globe Life Field in Arlington stands out as a possible alternate site, though that is just my speculation. A short-ish flight from Atlanta and the retractable roof ensures no weather issues.

Postpone Thursday's game and make it up Monday (if necessary)

This is the least desirable option. MLB could simply postpone Thursday's game, and if the weekend's outcomes say the game must be to decide the postseason race, then it would be made up next Monday, on the off-day between the end of the regular season and the start of the Wild Card Series. If the game has no bearing on the race, then it won't be made up, and it'll be a 161-game season for the Braves and Mets. Given the standings though, it seems likely the game will matter to one or both teams.

The storm projections are concerning enough that Thursday's Braves vs. Mets game is likely to impacted in some way. Moving it up to earlier in the day Thursday would be the easiest solution, followed by a doubleheader Wednesday. Once you get into neutral sites and postponing the game until after the regular season, then things get messy, but sometimes it's the only solution.