When the Yankees acquired starter Sonny Gray in 2018, they sent outfielder Dustin Fowler, infielder Jorge Mateo and right-hander James Kaprielian to the Athletics in return. Fowler, though coming back from a gruesome injury, was the headliner of that trade and was expected to be a key piece for the A's that season and beyond. He was one of New York's top prospects, someone Oakland imagined patrolling the outfield with his rare combination of speed and power on what would ultimately be one of the best teams in the majors that season.

But a fire burned in Nashville, the A's Triple-A affiliate at the time. Through 64 games, a former 16th-round pick hit .297/.380/.524 with 14 homers and a .905 OPS while Fowler struggled. On Aug. 2 that year, Oakland optioned Fowler and called up Ramón Laureano, a move not expected to last long for either.

A day later, Laureano's first big-league hit was a walk-off single against the Tigers in the bottom of the 13th inning. Just days later, he made what is arguably one of the best throws of the decade in Anaheim against the Angels. Justin Upton laced what was almost certainly a double toward the left-center field gap, but Laureano, playing center, ran it down. Eric Young Jr., the runner at first, tried to make his way back, but Laureano unleashed a 321-foot strike to double him off.

Laureano never saw the minors again.

"It's not easy for a young player to come up and be as aggressive as he is," A's manager Bob Melvin said at the time. "There's a lot of desire in his game. And I think the thing that stands out for me the most is he doesn't expect anything to be given to him. He's going to take from his opportunities and he's done exactly that."

It's been seven years since Laureano took Fowler's job and put the league on notice. He's 31 now, with scars to show for it -- injuries, a PED suspension in 2021, more injuries. But comebacks are what define him. Will, not talent, has carried him this far. Will, not talent, is why he's arguably seen as the best trade deadline pickup so far, helping push the Padres into first in the National League West.

Ramon Laureano SD • LF • #5 BA 0.296 R 54 HR 17 RBI 56 SB 5 View Profile

Through his first 12 games with San Diego, Laureano is still taking what he believes is his, batting .333/.400/.600 with two homers. It's been a resurgent year for Laureano, who was acquired from Baltimore, putting the national spotlight even more on a team filled with superstars.

"To be honest, it feels like everybody's on the same page, and that's all it takes," Laureano said during a phone conversation this week. "I think this is the first team I've been on where everybody is on the same page and, and I'm very excited about it."

The Padres were nine games behind the first-place Dodgers in the division on July 4. They are now a game ahead, heading into a pivotal three-game series that begins Friday evening at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers vs. Padres in NL West showdown: Four things to know, prediction for weekend series at Dodger Stadium Mike Axisa

"They're so low key that it feels like we're playing baseball as if we're still 12 years old," Laureano said of his new teammates. "Playing hard baseball, playing grindy baseball, and helping each other out. We're talking all the time. And I think that's what it takes to be a championship team."

This is the Padres' window, and Laureano wants to be a part of it. And after some years of struggles, Laureano is feeling like himself again.

Because of a sports hernia, Laureano spent much of the five years in survival mode. He opened his stance in order to be quicker on the inner-half but found himself not staying in the zone long enough, spinning around the baseball instead of staying through it.

"Whenever your hips open too early, you just get disconnected right away," he said. "The hips should be one of the last things that go. But I just felt slow."

Now, Laureano has closed his stance, similar to how he was in 2018 and 2019. He's moved farther away from the plate, too, and it has paid dividends. He's back to who he wants to be. And doing it on a team with a ton of playoff hype leading into this weekend's series against the Dodgers, even if he's downplaying the series.

"I don't think nothing of division rivalries, none of that nonsense, really, because it's all nonsense at the end of the day," Laureano said. "It's just you and the baseball at the end of the day. Just do your job."

Laureano is back to doing his.

More MLB notes