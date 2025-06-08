With a win on Saturday, the Toronto Blue Jays improved their seasonal record to 35-29. The Blue Jays have recovered from a so-so start that saw them enter May with a losing record. They've since compiled a 21-13 run (a 100-win pace over a full season) that not only has them in control of the American League's top wild-card spot, but makes them one of the hottest teams in the majors.

What's more is that the Blue Jays have maintained their recent momentum despite losing some key players to injury. Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer hasn't pitched since his season debut on account of thumb inflammation, while outfielders Anthony Santander (shoulder inflammation) and Daulton Varsho (strained hamstring) have been sidelined for the duration of June. Add in Yimi García and Nick Sandlin's injuries, and the Blue Jays are even without some top relievers.

So, just how have the Blue Jays migrated north? Here are three dynamics worth knowing about.

1. Unexpected contributors

If you go to Toronto's Baseball Reference page, you'll be met by an unlikely sight.

The Blue Jays' current leader in Wins Above Replacement isn't Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, or even Varsho. It's not a starting pitcher like Kevin Gausman, Chris Bassitt, or José Berríos, either. It's Ernie Clement, the smooth-fielding third baseman who atones for being allergic to power and walks by seldoming whiffing and often squaring up the ball.

Make what you will of Clement's placement -- it's always fair to be skeptical of public-facing defensive metrics -- but there's no denying he's given the Blue Jays plenty of production. The same is true of other unexpected contributors. Take a look:

Player Position Age 2025 WAR Pre-2025 WAR Ernie Clement 3B 29 1.8 3.4 Tyler Heineman C 33 1.5 0.7 Brendon Little LHP 28 1 -0.1 Eric Lauer LHP 30 0.9 3.5 Nathan Lukes OF 30 0.6 1.3

Each of those five players is 28 or older without more than four WAR to their credit entering the season. Yet they've combined for nearly six WAR already this season. Credit them for making the most of the opportunity, and credit Toronto's front office and coaching staff for either seeing something in those players that others didn't, or for putting them in position to succeed.

To think, that's without mentioning utility player Addison Barger, who, in making up for a disappointing introduction to the majors last season, has hit .268/.327/.507 (130 OPS+) while splitting time between third base and the outfield. Barger has found himself batting third in Toronto's lineup recently, and his ball-tracking metrics indicate that he should remain an above-average hitter moving forward thanks to his fast bat and feel for making hard contact.

2. Red-hot offense

Predictably, given the amount of positional players mentioned above, the Blue Jays have fielded one of the majors' most productive offenses during their rise up the standings. Coming into Sunday, only three teams scored more runs over the last 30 days. According to FanGraphs' wRC+ metric, a catch-all measure that adjusts for ballpark (among other variables), the Blue Jays' lineup trails only the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers over that timeframe.

Here's a look at how the Blue Jays' offense has fared this season, broken down by month:

Month G R/G HR OPS Mar/Apr 30 3.47 19 .656 May 28 4.86 38 .785 June 6 5.50 8 .756

For more context, consider that Toronto has given 10 players at least 50 plate appearances over the past month. Of those 10, seven have been league-average or better hitters. Of those seven, six have performed at least 20% better than a league-average hitter. And so on.

And yes, that group includes Guerrero (.250/.380/.410), Bichette (.270/.319/.532), and backstop Alejandro Kirk (.377/.444/.464). It's not just the Toronto offense getting the job done, however.

3. Shutdown bullpen

How good have Toronto's relievers been lately? The Blue Jays rank second in the majors in relief ERA over the last 30 days, behind only the Chicago Cubs. Manager John Schneider has called upon 10 pitchers for at least five innings out of the bullpen over the last 30 days. Get this: half of those arms, including the two most-used (Lauer and Yariel Rodríguez), haven't allowed an earned run.

Ironically, the one Blue Jays reliever who has scuffled is closer Jeff Hoffman, who joined Toronto over the offseason on a three-year pact worth $33 million. Hoffman enters Sunday with a 5.65 ERA, the product of surrendering more home runs (seven) in 28 ⅔ innings this season than he did last season (six) in 66 ⅓ innings.

Hoffman's struggles aside, the Blue Jays bullpen on the season ranks 10th in the majors in shutdowns and fifth (in the positive sense) in meltdowns. What that means, in layman's terms, is that they've been up to the task in hairy situations, all the while rarely coughing up a lead.

Add that to an offense that just won't stop lately, and it's no wonder the Blue Jays find themselves flying high nearing the midway point.