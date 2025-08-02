Tennessee will host an MLB game for the first time when the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night in the MLB Speedway Classic. Multiple changes had to be made to accommodate the baseball field, which is staged on the infield between Turns 3 and 4. Approximately two-thirds of the 146,000 seats will be used and more than 85,000 tickets have been sold, which is a new MLB record. First pitch for the Braves vs. Reds game is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

Atlanta is a -118 favorite (risk $118 to win $100) and Cincinnati a +100 underdog in the latest Braves vs. Reds odds. The over/under for total runs is 8. If you are interested in MLB betting and looking into where to bet on the Reds vs. Braves, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks:

Where to bet on Braves vs. Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway

The latest DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer $150 in bonus bets once new users wager $5 or more. The key difference for the three is that you have to win your first bet of $5+ at FanDuel in order to receive the bonus bets, whereas you get the $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings and bet365, whether your first bet of $5+ wins or loses. Sign up for FanDuel, sign up for DraftKings, and sign up for bet365 here:

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also give bonus bets to new users, but only if their bets lose. BetMGM matches your first bet up to $1,500, meaning if it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. Fanatics' offer covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days with Fanatics. Each of those bets is covered up to $100 each for a maximum FanCash return of $1,000. Sign up for BetMGM and sign up for Fanatics here:

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a bit different because it doesn't return bonus bets, but profit boosts instead. After you place a first bet of at least $1, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here.

Reds vs. Braves betting at Bristol Motor Speedway

The setting will steal the show for this standalone game, but this is also an important game for the Reds. Cincinnati is 3.5 games behind San Diego for the final National League wild-card spot, as the Reds have won 12 of their last 19 games. DraftKings has Cincinnati listed at +400 to make the playoffs, while Atlanta is a 40-1 longshot.

The Braves have not lived up to expectations this season due to a mixture of poor play and injuries. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider has been one of the few bright spots, entering this contest with a 3.71 ERA across 77.2 innings. He is facing Reds rookie Chase Burns, who is 0-3 with a 6.26 ERA.

Both starting pitchers have ties to Tennessee, as Strider went to high school in Knoxville, while Burns pitched for the University of Tennessee in 2022 and 2023. The Braves have gone Over the total in 12 of their last 17 games, which contrasts with the Reds going Under in eight of their last 10 games. Atlanta won three out of four games when these teams met in May, but Cincinnati is coming off a 3-2 win on Friday. Bet on Braves vs. Reds at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible gaming

Regardless of your experience level, all bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources for bettors to use, including time and wager limits and more. Users who need further assistance can also find contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, on sportsbook platforms.