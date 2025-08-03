The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Detroit Tigers for Sunday Night Baseball on Aug. 3, and both teams have title aspirations with roughly a third of the season remaining. The Tigers (65-47) have opened up an eight-game lead over the Guardians in the AL Central, while the Phillies (62-48) are a half-game behind the New York Mets in the NL East. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. If you're interested in MLB betting and tonight's Tigers vs. Phillies matchup, be sure to check out the best sportsbook promos from the top betting sites ahead of first pitch.

Where to bet on Sunday Night Baseball: Tigers vs. Phillies

The FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code all are giving new users $150 in bonus bets after they sign up and place a first bet of at least $5. FanDuel requires your first bet to win, while DraftKings and bet365 do not. DraftKings awards these bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet tokens.

The BetMGM bonus code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also give bonus bets to new users, but in a different way. BetMGM covers a user's very first bet with the promotion up to $1,500, returning a user's stake in bonus bets if that bet loses. Fanatics is offering $1,000 in No Sweat FanCash over a user's first 10 days with the sportsbook. A new user's first bet of the day is covered for $100 for each of their first 10 days after signing up. If any of those bets lose, they receive their stake back in bonus bets for a maximum of $1,000.

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is for 10 100% profit boosts after a new user places a first bet of $1 or more.

Any of these promotions can be used on Sunday Night Baseball when the Tigers face the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

Tigers vs. Phillies Sunday Night Baseball preview

The pitching matchup on Sunday night will be veteran right-hander Charlie Morton of the Tigers against left-handed NL Cy Young candidate Christopher Sanchez of the Phillies. Morton is 41 years old and has racked up 145 wins and 2,148 strikeouts over an 18-year MLB career, while Sanchez (28) has gone from reliable lefty over the last couple of seasons to one of the league's best in 2025.

Morton enters Sunday with a 5.42 ERA on the season, but that number is down from 10.89 early in the year, and the Tigers acquired him via trade with the Orioles on July 31. They'll be relying on his experience and dependability down the stretch. Meanwhile, Sanchez has a 2.55 ERA over 130 2/3 innings this season and has a career-best 9.5 K/9 rate. He's given up exactly one earned run in six of his last seven starts.

Bryce Harper launched his 16th homer of the season during a 3-for-4 outing last night, but it wasn't enough for the Phillies to overcome four home runs by the Tigers on the night. The conditions should favor the hitters yet again on Sunday, with the latest MLB weather forecast predicting a game-time temperature around 80 with a slight breeze blowing out to left field.

The latest MLB odds list Philadelphia as -188 favorites, while the Tigers are +155 underdogs in Morton's first outing with the franchise. Meanwhile, Morton's over/under for total strikeout is 5.5, while Sanchez's is 6.5. You can also get Harper priced for as high as +320 to homer if you're looking to bet Tigers vs. Phillies MLB player props. Bet Sunday Night Baseball at DraftKings, where new users get $150 in bonus bets instantly:

Responsible gaming

Bettors need to practice responsible gaming, and sportsbooks offer tools and resources like betting limits, timeouts and self-exclusion measures to assist users with this. Additionally, sportsbooks like BetMGM offer live 24/7 support, and all sportsbooks offer links and phone numbers for local and national helplines for those who need it.