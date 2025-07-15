The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will take place at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Truist Park, marking the third time that Atlanta hosts the Midsummer Classic. Those who've noticed the MLB betting trends for this event have surely picked up on a clear one when looking at how to bet the MLB All-Star Game. That trend centers on the recent dominance of the American League, which has won 10 of the last 11 matchups. If you are interested in MLB betting and looking at making a wager on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game or figuring out where to bet the MLB All-Star Game 2025, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks ahead of the contest.

Where to bet on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Betting on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Despite the AL's recent run, it's the Senior Circuit which is the slight favorite, per the latest 2025 MLB All-Star Game odds. The National League is at -115 (risk $115 to win $100), with the AL coming in at -105. Perhaps the NL's advantage in experience plays a role in that as its starting nine has combined for 42 All-Star Game appearances, compared to 24 for the AL. Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01), who tops the majors in ERA, will take the mound for the National League, with reigning Cy Young winner in Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23) of the Tigers will tote the rubber for the AL.

MLB All-Star Game picks also figure to center on the over/under for this event, with low-scoring contests having the decided edge. Fourteen of the last 16 All-Star Games have seen 8 or fewer total runs scored. The over/under for the 2025 Midsummer Classic is 7.5, with the Under favored at -130.

Outside of the main MLB lines, sportsbooks also offer MLB props for those looking for where to bet the All-Star Game. Both starting pitchers have a prop line of 1.5 strikeouts, with the Over at +125 for Skubal and +140 for Skenes. Home run props also figure to generate plenty of interest, with Aaron Judge having the shortest MLB prop odds at +550. He's followed by Shohei Ohtani (+600) and the newest Home Run Derby champion in Cal Raleigh also coming in at +600.

Responsible gaming

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming, and sportsbooks offer plenty of resources to do so such as setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and using self-exclusion measures. Some sportsbooks also have a live chat function where users can get in touch with the support team 24/7. Users who need further assistance can also find contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, on sportsbook platforms.