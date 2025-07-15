Truist Park in Atlanta will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday. This is the 95th Midsummer Classic and the third time Atlanta will serve as the host city for the showcase. The AL has dominated this event of late, winning 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games. For anyone wondering how to bet the MLB All-Star Game 2025, the NL did win in 2023, but the AL holds an all-time 48-44-2 edge. If you are interested in MLB betting and looking at making a wager on the 2025 MLB All-Star Game or figuring out where to bet the MLB All-Star Game 2025, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks ahead of the contest.

Detroit Tigers ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (10-3, 2.23 ERA) will start for the AL while the NL turns to Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes (4-8, 2.01 ERA). The Tigers have four starters in this year's event with Skubal, Javier Baez, Gleyber Torres and Riley Greene. The Los Angeles Dodgers have three starters with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, while the Chicago Cubs have two starters in Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker. Ohtani, who was the leading vote getter on the NL side, is the favorite to take All-Star Game MVP honors at +550 at DraftKings. Aaron Judge, who got the most votes on the AL side, is right behind him at +600 to win All-Star Game MVP.

Despite losing 10 of the last 11 All-Star Games, the NL opened as a a slight -112 favorite at DraftKings in the 2025 event. The NL and AL are now both -110 on the money line (wager $110 to win $100). The total is at 7. Seven of the last eight All-Star Games have stayed at eight runs or under. Four finished under seven runs and two finished at exactly seven runs.

