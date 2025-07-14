With the MLB All-Star Break here, that means a few things, including the return of the annual Home Run Derby on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This year's field has eight sluggers, including MLB's home run leader in Cal Raleigh. Want to back Raleigh? Or has another slugger caught your eye? If you're looking to place bets on the Home Run Derby, you need to see the best sportsbook promos available at the top betting sites.

Where to bet on the Home Run Derby

Betting on the 2025 Home Run Derby

This year's eight-man field is loaded with big names and power, and the favorite is Raleigh, who paces all of MLB in home runs with 38, which is the second-most home runs by a player before the All-Star Break in MLB history, trailing just Barry Bonds' record of 39 in 2001, when he set an MLB record with 73 home runs. A switch-hitter, it will be worth monitoring whether Raleigh switches sides at any point in the event.

Here's what the entire odds board at DraftKings looks like, as well as how many home runs each player has hit this season.

Pittsburgh outfielder Oneil Cruz is second at DraftKings, which is interesting both because he has the fewest home runs this season of the eight competitors, but also because he's the only one of these eight hitters who didn't make the All-Star Game. Cruz has as much power as anybody in baseball, though, as the tall, whippy left-handed slugger owns the hardest-hit ball of the Statcast era at 122.9 mph, which he set this year.

Olson replaced his teammate Ronald Acuna Jr. in the field, giving the Braves a hometown player for fans to root for at Truist Park. Olson is also the veteran of this event as the Atlanta first baseman took part in the 2021 Home Run Derby as a member of the A's. He hit 23 home runs, which wasn't enough to beat Trey Mancini in the first round. The rules have since changed, though, as the first round features no head-to-head matchups. Instead, the four top sluggers advance to the semifinals, which then pits players against one another in head-to-head showdowns.

Wood has the second-most homers in the field at 24. Like Cruz, Wood is a tall, long left-handed slugger who boasts all-field power and high exit velocity marks. He hit a 448-foot blast in Seattle earlier this year and is in the top three percentile in MLB in average exit velocity this season.

Buxton is enjoying a stellar year as the oft-injured Twins outfielder has missed minimal time this season. He's just seven homers away from tying his career-high mark of 28 set in just 92 games played back in 2022, which was the only other time Buxton made the All-Star Game. Buxton also hit for the cycle on Saturday, which happened to be his bobblehead night in Minnesota.

Rooker, Olson's former A's teammate, has tremendous power to his pull side and he has quietly been one of baseball's more underrated sluggers for the last few years, hitting 30 and 39 home runs, respectively, each of the last two years.

Chisholm has taken his game to another level this year in his first full season in New York, making his second All-Star team and being on pace to shatter his career-high homer mark of 24 from a year ago. The shortest and lightest member of this eight-man field, don't sleep on the whippy left-handed slugger. He's also quite the showman, which should bode well for a competition like this.

And last but not least is Caminero, who's maybe the least-known name in the field. A former top-five prospect in all of baseball, the Rays third baseman is just 22 years old and has incredible power. As a prospect, MLB Pipeline graded his power as 70 grade on the 20-80 scouting scale, which is well above average. If you're unfamiliar with his game and talent, you won't be after Monday.

