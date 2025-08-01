The Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies begin an important three game series on Friday with both teams in prime position to make a playoff run in 2025. Detroit (64-46) is tied with Toronto as the best team in the American League and holds a nine-game lead in the American League Central Division. Philadelphia (61-47) is only half a game behind the New York Mets for first place in the National League East, but they are comfortably in a Wild Card position for now. Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51 ERA) starts for the Tigers while Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) gets the ball for the home Phillies. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park.

Philadelphia is a -153 favorite and Detroit a +127 underdog in the latest Phillies vs. Tigers odds. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. If you are interested in MLB betting and looking into where to bet on the Tigers vs. Phillies, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks:

Where to bet on Tigers vs. Phillies

The latest DraftKings promo code, bet365 bonus code and FanDuel promo code all offer $150 in bonus bets once new users wager $5 or more. The key difference for the three is that you have to win your first bet of $5+ at FanDuel in order to receive the bonus bets, whereas you get the $150 in bonus bets at DraftKings and bet365, whether your first bet of $5+ wins or loses. Sign up for FanDuel, sign up for DraftKings, and sign up for bet365 here:

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code also give bonus bets to new users, but only if their bets lose. BetMGM matches your first bet up to $1,500, meaning if it loses, you get your stake back in bonus bets. Fanatics' offer covers a user's first bet of the day for each of their first 10 days with Fanatics. Each of those bets is covered up to $100 each for a maximum FanCash return of $1,000. Sign up for BetMGM and sign up for Fanatics here:

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code is a bit different because it doesn't return bonus bets, but profit boosts instead. After you place a first bet of at least $1, you receive 10 100% profit boost tokens. Sign up for Caesars Sportsbook here.

Betting on Phillies vs. Tigers on Aug. 1

Friday's opener might mark the debut of several new players acquired by both teams over the last several days. Philadelphia welcomes outfielder Harrison Bader and relief pitcher Jhoan Duran from Minnesota, while Detroit acquired reliever Kyle Finnegan from Washington. With both teams in hot pursuit of a division title and first round bye in the MLB playoffs, this series should be close with the bullpens playing a large role.

Current Phillies hitters are batting only 9-for-56 (.161 average) against Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, including slugger All-Star Game MVP Kyle Schwarber who is 2-for-23 (.087) with eight strikeouts. With 37 home runs and 86 RBIs this season, Schwarber's power is a key element of Philadelphia's lineup. Of those nine hits, three are home runs by Schwarber, Nick Castellanos and Trea Turner. Despite surrendering the long ball often this season (19 homers allowed), Flaherty has gone two straight starts without allowing a big fly.

On the other side, current Tigers hitters are 6-of-16 vs. Ranger Suarez for a .375 batting average in a limited sample size. Both Andy Ibanez and Weencel Perez are 2-for-3 against Suarez in their careers. One stat to note on the Phillies starting pitcher, his home ERA is 4.15 vs. a 1.48 on the road. With the wind blowing in from center field tonight, runs could be at a premium in this interleague matchup. Bet on Tigers vs. Phillies at FanDuel and get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins:

Responsible gaming

Regardless of your experience level, all bettors need to practice responsible gaming. Sportsbooks offer tools and resources for bettors to use, including time and wager limits and more. Users who need further assistance can also find contact information for state and national helplines, such as 1-800-GAMBLER, on sportsbook platforms.