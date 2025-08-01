In a battle of likely playoff teams, the Philadelphia Phillies host the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (61-47) is a half game behind the Mets for first place in the National League East Division, while Detroit (64-46) has a nine game lead atop the American League Central. Right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty (6-10, 4.51 ERA) starts for the Tigers while left-hander Ranger Suarez (8-4, 2.59 ERA) gets the ball for the Phillies. Detroit enters with four straight victories while Philadelphia has lost 3 of their last 4 games.

Philadelphia is a -153 favorite and Detroit a +128 underdog in the latest Phillies vs. Tigers odds. The over/under for total runs is 7.5. If you are interested in MLB betting and looking into where to bet on the Tigers vs. Phillies, here's a look at the promotions available at top sportsbooks:

Betting preview for Phillies vs. Tigers on Aug. 1

Friday night's game is likely to mark the debut of new players added by both of these World Series contenders. Philadelphia made a splash, acquiring star relief pitcher Jhoan Duran and outfielder Harrison Bader from Minnesota, while Detroit got reliever Kyle Finnegan from Washington. With this series likely to be hotly contested throughout, both bullpens are likely to play a key role.

A pair of hitters to watch on the Phillies include DH Kyle Schwarber and OF Brandon Marsh, who have each been sizzling over the last week. Schwarber is batting 7-for-23 (.304 average) with three home runs and eight RBIs, as well as six walks. He continues to be an on-base and run-producing machine near the top of Philadelphia's lineup. Marsh, who hits towards the bottom, is 9-for-20 (.450) with two homers over the last week.

For Detroit, a couple of recent hot hitters include catcher Dillon Dingler and outfielder Andy Ibanez. Dingler is 8-for-16 (.500) over the last seven days with one home run, while Ibanez is 5-for-8 (.625) with a homer during that same time. Ibanez is also 2-for-3 lifetime against opposing starter Ranger Suarez. With the wind blowing in from center field, runs may be at a premium for the first game of this interleague matchup.

