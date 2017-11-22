How to have an Arizona Diamondbacks Thanksgiving and Black Friday

Fandom doesn’t just run from April to October, y’know...

Thanksgiving

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, a day when you get together with the family, stuff your face with horrendous amounts of food, and get into fights about politics. But there is an alternative. For if you want to slink away, or are just slumped on the sofa with your phone, Fox Sports Arizona have you covered. There were many reasons for Arizona Diamondbacks fans to be thankful this year. A National League Wild Card win and one of the most exciting games in team history. The NL's Manager of the Year. An NL MVP finalist. 24 more wins than 2016. 13-game winning streak. A four-home-run game. 44 comeback victories. And, a postseason appearance for the first time in six years just to name a few.

They’ll all be covered tomorrow, where there will be a Thanksgiving menu to feast on, as Fox Sports Arizona presents a 15-hour D-backs programming marathon beginning at 9 am, and running all day through to midnight. It features some of the best 2017 had to offer, including five of the season's top games, the debut of a season review show called "#OurSeason: D-backs 2017" and encore presentations of the most popular D-backs shows produced by the network's Original Programming department. Here’s the schedule.

9:00 am - #DbacksGiveBack show

9:30 am - D-backs Driven In - Andrew Chafin & Zack Godley

10:00 am - Opening Day win vs. San Francisco

12:00 pm - April 30 vs. Colorado walk-off victory

2:00 pm - Season in review show debut - #OurSeason: D-backs 2017

2:30 pm - Mark Grace Storytime Theater

3:00 pm - May 31 at Pittsburgh 14-inning victory

5:00 pm - D-backs Driven In - David Peralta

5:30 pm - Best of Local Nine

6:00 pm - #OurSeason: D-backs 2017

6:30 pm - J.D. Martinez 4 HR game - Sept. 4 at Los Angeles

8:30 pm - NL Wild Card clincher - Sept 24 vs. Miami

10:30 pm - Wild Card Clinch postgame show replay

11:30 pm - #OurSeason: D-backs 2017

Black Friday

The Team Shop at Chase Field will offer several discounts for fans this Friday and will have extended hours on Black Friday, being open from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

50-percent off 2017 Postseason gear

Purchase a reusable bag for $50 and fill with selected product in store

Spend $19 in store and receive a 2016 batting practice cap for 98 cents

Spend $50 in store and receive a D-backs Christmas ornament

First chance to purchase D-backs 20th Anniversary season gear

In addition, while parents shop, kids ages 6-14 can take part in an all-day D-backs Baseball Academy baseball and softball camp at Chase Field, hosted by the D-backs Baseball Academy. The camp lasts six hours (9 a.m. – 3 p.m.) and includes a T-shirt, cap, box lunch and free ticket to a 2018 D-backs home game. For more information and to register, visit dbacks.com/academy.

The Team Shop will also offer various other discounts and promotions throughout the month of December, as follows:

$5 Fridays - select products will be available for only $5

Sale Saturdays - fans can find sales in various categories throughout the store (men’s, women’s, youth, etc.)

December 2 – Select Youth Apparel 40-percent off. On that day, from 3-5 pm there will be a Baxter Party. where fans will be able to get complimentary holiday photos taken with Baxter dressed as Santa. [Or not. “Not” works too...]

December 9 – Select Headwear 40-percent off

December 16 – Select Men’s Apparel 40-percent off

December 23 – Select Women’s Apparel 40-percent off

Baxter’s Holiday Magic Scratch Off – spend $100 and receive a scratch off ticket for prizes such as up to 50-percent off a future purchase, $500 shopping spree, bobblehead and replica jersey, redeemable in January and February.

SnakePit Shirts

If you’ve been thinking about getting one of those as a Christmas present - whether for you or someone else! - we’ve got news on these as well. From Thursday through to Monday, the entire BreakingT store is 25% off, and they have dropped the threshold for free shipping down to $50. There are also two new discounted shirt collections -- one for $15 and one for $5. In particular, the former category, includes the Archie Bradley "Our House" shirt, as shown below. You can add the store-wide sale discount to that, taking the price down to $11.25 for the math-impaired. You can’t beat that...