How to pass the time during the coldest hot-stove season in recent memory

Some cold-stove alternatives to a boring winter that will leave Giants fans disappointed.

Sure, we’ve all been having fun imagining Giancarlo Stanton as a Giant. Most of us still believe it’s a long shot, but some of you are probably still earnestly hoping for it. So it was a kick in the teeth to learn that Stanton was holding out hope that the Dodgers would trade for him. Especially since they totally are. Especially since we were already kicked in the teeth by being forced to watch the Dodgers in the World Series this year.

Especially since the situation is so incredibly slow-moving.

However, you don’t have to focus on the cold stove. The cold stove is not your friend. But you know what is your friend?

The CW’s DC Comics crossover week. It is very good and if you are a fan of all four shows, you can take some real joy in watching all of your favorite superheroes join up, as they are wont to do once per year. This year they are fighting Nazis, and who doesn’t want to fight some Nazis in this day and age?

There is also basketball. Which is fun if you like the Golden State Warriors. Or even the Sacramento Kings! They beat the Warriors Monday night, don’t you know. I mean, sure, the Warriors were missing their MVPs, but if you root for Northern California, no one really lost that game!

I’m told that hockey is a real sport, though I’m reaching out to my sources to confirm. But that is certainly something you could take up an interest in, rather than focusing on the minutia of a cold stove.

There is Christmas! It is coming, and you are not prepared. You should probably focus on that if you celebrate Christmas. Or Hanukkah, you should probably start getting ready for that. Or any other holiday you celebrate next month! Or maybe you don’t celebrate winter holidays, but you probably need to weatherize your house so you should really think about that.

The point is, maybe don’t think too much about what the Giants are or are not doing. It will just make you sad and/or angry. And life is too short for these emotions.

They say no news is good news, but when it comes to the baseball off-season, that just isn’t the case in the coldest-stove year in recent memory.

Make your own fun.