It's the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night from T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners. The All-Star Game concludes an action-packed stretch in Seattle that also included the Futures Game on Saturday, Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday, and the Home Run Derby on Monday. This is the 93rd edition of the Midsummer Classic, and the second at what is now called T-Mobile Park.

The American League has dominated the All-Star Game in recent years. They've won the last nine, 16 of the last 19, and 21 of the last 25 All-Star Games. That said, the all-time series is only 47-43-2 in favor of the Junior Circuit.

Here's viewing info for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game.

2023 MLB All-Star Game info

When : Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET | Where : T-Mobile Park (Seattle)

: Tuesday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET | : T-Mobile Park (Seattle) TV : FOX | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

: FOX | fubo (try for free) Odds: NL -110; AL -110; O/U: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



NL -110; AL -110; O/U: 7.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook) Follow along on our live blog here

Storylines

Dusty Baker, manager of the defending World Series champion Astros, will look to guide the AL to it's tenth consecutive All-Star Game win. It would be the longest All-Star Game winning streak since the NL won 11 straight from 1972-82. This is Baker's third time managing the All-Star Game. He managed the NL in 2003 after leading the Giants to the 2002 World Series, though he was manager of the Cubs in 2003. It was the first time in history an All-Star Game manager was not the manager of the team he took to the World Series the year before. Baker also managed the AL in 2022.

On the NL side, Phillies manager Rob Thomson will call the shots in his first full season as a big-league manager. He replaced Joe Girardi last June and Philadelphia turned their season around almost immediately, and won the NL pennant. The NL has not won an All-Star Game since 2012. They won that game 8-0 at Kansas City's Kauffman Stadium and Melky Cabrera, then with the Giants, was named MVP after going 2 for 3 with a home run and 2 RBI. Justin Verlander, then with the Tigers, started for the AL and surrendered five runs in the first inning.

Starting lineups

American League

Marcus Semien, Rangers, 2B Shohei Ohtani, Angels, DH Randy Arozarena, Rays, LF Corey Seager, Rangers, SS Yandy Díaz, Rays, 1B

Adolis García, Rangers, RF Austin Hays, Orioles, CF Josh Jung, Rangers, 3B Jonah Heim, Rangers, C

P: Gerrit Cole, Yankees

National League

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF, Braves

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Dodgers Mookie Betts, CF, Dodgers J.D. Martinez, DH, Dodgers Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals Luis Arraez, 2B, Marlins Sean Murphy, C, Braves Corbin Carroll, LF, Diamondbacks Orlando Arcia, SS, Braves

P: Zac Gallen, Diamondbacks