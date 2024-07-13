Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities will get underway this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the 2024 MLB Futures Game taking place on Saturday. (The amateur draft will begin on Sunday, while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will follow on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.) The Futures Game, for those not familiar with the tradition, is essentially a seven-inning exhibition featuring some of the best minor-league prospects in the sport. Every MLB team is represented by at least one player, making it relevant contest for all fans.

This year's Futures Game includes a new wrinkle: select players will also compete in a three-round skills competition that will challenge their bat control and their strength.

You can our players to watch for the Futures Game here. Below, CBS Sports has provided all the information you need about when and how to watch boh events.

2024 All-Star Futures Game

When : Saturday, July 13, 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 13, 4 p.m. ET Where : Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas TV : MLB Network

: MLB Network Streaming: fubo (try for free)

And here's the necessary viewing information for the aforementioned skills competition.

2024 Futures Game skills competition

Broadcast : Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. ET

: Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. ET TV : MLB Network



: MLB Network Streaming: fubo (try for free)

Do note that the skills competition will be held after the Futures Game is completed, but it will not be broadcast until the following morning. Here's a breakdown of the three events: