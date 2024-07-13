Major League Baseball's All-Star Game festivities will get underway this weekend at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, with the 2024 MLB Futures Game taking place on Saturday. (The amateur draft will begin on Sunday, while the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game will follow on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.) The Futures Game, for those not familiar with the tradition, is essentially a seven-inning exhibition featuring some of the best minor-league prospects in the sport. Every MLB team is represented by at least one player, making it relevant contest for all fans.
This year's Futures Game includes a new wrinkle: select players will also compete in a three-round skills competition that will challenge their bat control and their strength.
You can our players to watch for the Futures Game here. Below, CBS Sports has provided all the information you need about when and how to watch boh events.
2024 All-Star Futures Game
- When: Saturday, July 13, 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- TV: MLB Network
- Streaming: fubo (try for free)
And here's the necessary viewing information for the aforementioned skills competition.
2024 Futures Game skills competition
- Broadcast: Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m. ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Streaming: fubo (try for free)
Do note that the skills competition will be held after the Futures Game is completed, but it will not be broadcast until the following morning. Here's a breakdown of the three events:
- Round 1: "Hit it Here": Hitters will aim to hit infield and outfield targets in order to earn points corresponding with each target's value. Four obstacles (representing traditional infield positions) will be placed on the infield dirt, and hitters will earn points for hitting outfield targets on the fly or on a bounce. Similar to the KBO Bunt King competition, hitters may also earn points by bunting the ball onto bullseye-style targets and earning points corresponding to where the ball rests.
- Round 2: "Call Your Shot": Hitters will have a number of swings to showcase their control. To start, they will announce to which field (Left, Right, or Center) they will try to hit the ball. If successful, they then will choose to hit to one of the two remaining fields, and once successful will have to hit the last field. After all fields are cleared, hitters will continue to "call their shot" to any field with their remaining swings. All hits must hit the outfield grass (clear the infield) to count.
- Round 3: "Swing for the Fences": Hitters will showcase their all-field power and attempt to hit home runs. Batters will earn bonuses for homers hit to the batter's opposite field, and will have the opportunity to earn additional bonus points for streaks of home runs hit on consecutive swings.