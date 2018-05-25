How to watch Angels vs. Yankees on Friday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Yankees and Angels are having excellent seasons to themselves so far this year, yet they still find themselves playing catch-up. While the Yankees are stuck in a division with the Red Sox, the Angels find themselves behind the Astros (expected) and the Mariners (not as expected) in the AL West. The AL West is shaping up to be tightly contested, and the Angels have a big series ahead of them against one of the best teams in baseball.

For the Yankees, Luis Severino will be on the mound looking to improve to 8-1 on the season. Severino has been stellar thus far, and with the Yankees' big bats backing him up, beating the Yankees with him on the mound has proven to be no small task. Severino goes up against an Angels team that has scored at least five in three of its last four, and is trying to continue to find the bats after a dry spell. The Angels can put up runs, but they'll have their work cut out for them.

As for the Angels, Andrew Heaney will be on the mound. Heaney's last few outings have been incredibly unfortunate, as he's 1-2 with an ERA under 1.40. The Angels haven't been giving him any support, but he'll need at least some help as he stares into the teeth of a Yankee order that's among the best in baseball. The Yankees will put up runs. This game will simply come down to the Angels having to put up more.

