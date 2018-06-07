How to watch Astros vs. Rangers Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
Two Texas teams square off on Thursday night
The Houston Astros square off against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. Not only is it an AL West showdown, but it's a Texas showdown as well. The Astros find themselves a game back of the red-hot Seattle Mariners, and they're trying to keep pace with a win on Thursday. For the Rangers, meanwhile, it's looking like it could be a long season, so they're just out to right the ship.
Gerrit Cole, who's been phenomenal for Houston this year, takes the mound for the Astros. The main player to look out for in the Texas order is Adrian Beltre, who at 39 years old is still playing at an incredible level. Cole is 6-1 on the season with an ERA of 2.20, as he tries to continue what's already been a very good season.
For the Rangers, Cole Hamels will be on the mound. Hamels has had his struggles this year, and he's going up against a tough order that features Jose Altuve. For the Rangers, getting a win against a team that share a state with is always a big win, so they'll look to start this four-game series against Houston off right.
Here's how you can watch the Astros and Rangers on Thursday night:
- Date: Thursday, June 7
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Globe Life Park -- Arlington, Texas
- Starting Pitchers: HOU -- Gerrit Cole (6-1, 2.20 ERA) vs. TEX -- Cole Hamels (3-5, 3.63 ERA)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Southwest
- Local Stream: Astros and Rangers fans in the Texas market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rangers GM Daniels gets new deal
Daniels, 40, has been the Rangers GM for nearly 13 years
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 7
Micah Roberts has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Thursday
-
MLB Thursday: Scores, news, updates
Keep it right here for all of Thursday's MLB action
-
MLBTop 50 players: Jose Ramirez climbing
It's time for our monthly look at the best of the best in 2018
-
MLB DFS, June 7: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Wednesday: Yanks duo homers in 13th
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action