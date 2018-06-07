How to watch Astros vs. Rangers Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Houston Astros square off against the Texas Rangers on Thursday night. Not only is it an AL West showdown, but it's a Texas showdown as well. The Astros find themselves a game back of the red-hot Seattle Mariners, and they're trying to keep pace with a win on Thursday. For the Rangers, meanwhile, it's looking like it could be a long season, so they're just out to right the ship.

Gerrit Cole, who's been phenomenal for Houston this year, takes the mound for the Astros. The main player to look out for in the Texas order is Adrian Beltre, who at 39 years old is still playing at an incredible level. Cole is 6-1 on the season with an ERA of 2.20, as he tries to continue what's already been a very good season.

For the Rangers, Cole Hamels will be on the mound. Hamels has had his struggles this year, and he's going up against a tough order that features Jose Altuve. For the Rangers, getting a win against a team that share a state with is always a big win, so they'll look to start this four-game series against Houston off right.

Here's how you can watch the Astros and Rangers on Thursday night: