Opening Day of the 2024 Major League Baseball season is upon us, and one of the Thursday contests features a pair of American League East rivals two made the postseason last year -- the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Jays are coming off a 2023 season in which they won 89 games while playing in baseball's toughest division and qualified for the playoffs for a second straight year. Meantime, the Rays clocked 99 wins a season ago and were in the postseason for a fifth straight year.

Below, CBS Sports has given you the rundown on how to watch the Blue Jays-Rays game, as well as some storylines to be aware of on both sides of the field.

Blue Jays vs. Rays

Date: Thursday, March 28 | Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Live stream: Fubo (try for free), MLB.TV | TV: Sportsnet, TVA Sports

Probable pitchers: RHP Jose Berríos (TOR) vs. RHP Zach Eflin (TB)

Odds: TOR +110; TB -130; over/under: 7.5

Storylines

Blue Jays: John Schneider's squadron has a shot to make the playoffs for the third straight year in 2024, and only one other time -- from 1991-93 -- have the Jays achieved such a thing. At the same time, however, the Jays have been swept out of the playoffs in the opening round in each of their last three trips there. Schneider's job may hinge not only on getting Toronto back to the postseason but also on guiding them to a deep October run.

Rays: The Rays have achieved substantial success despite zero commitment to building a contending roster from team owner Stuart Sternberg. The challenge for Kevin Cash and Tampa Bay this season will be a rotation -- and entire pitching staff, really -- that's been ravaged by injuries in recent months. After Eflin, the Rays' likely rotation to start the season also includes Aaron Civale, Zack Littell, Ryan Pepiot, and Tyler Alexander.