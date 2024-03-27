red-sox-logo-getty-1.png
The 2024 MLB season is here, and the Boston Red Sox are ready to battle in the tough AL East. The Red Sox are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after posting back-to-back 78-84 seasons in 2022 and 2023. The 2024 Red Sox will be led by third baseman Rafael Devers, who launched 33 home runs and notched 100 RBI last season. On the pitching side, the Red Sox signed 24-year-old righty Brayan Bello to an six-year contract extension in March. Boston is hoping for a breakout season from the right-hander in 2024.

The Red Sox begin their season in Seattle on March 28 against the Mariners, and they play their home opener on April 9 against the Orioles.

Fans can watch Red Sox games all season long on Fubo (try for free). NESN, which carries most regular-season Red Sox games, is available regionally through Fubo.

2024 Red Sox streaming info

TV channel: NESN
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Red Sox games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Red Sox March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 28, 2024@Seattle10:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Mar 29, 2024@Seattle9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Mar 30, 2024@Seattle9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Mar 31, 2024@Seattle4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 1, 2024@Oakland9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Apr 2, 2024@Oakland9:40 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Apr 3, 2024@Oakland3:37 pmOakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Apr 5, 2024@L.A. Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 6, 2024@L.A. Angels9:38 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 7, 2024@L.A. Angels4:07 pmAngel Stadium of Anaheim
Apr 9, 2024vsBaltimore2:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 10, 2024vsBaltimore7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 11, 2024vsBaltimore7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 12, 2024vsL.A. Angels7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 13, 2024vsL.A. Angels4:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 14, 2024vsL.A. Angels1:35 pmFenway Park
Apr 15, 2024vsCleveland11:10 amFenway Park
Apr 16, 2024vsCleveland7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 17, 2024vsCleveland7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 18, 2024vsCleveland1:35 pmFenway Park
Apr 19, 2024@Pittsburgh6:40 pmPNC Park
Apr 20, 2024@Pittsburgh4:05 pmPNC Park
Apr 21, 2024@Pittsburgh1:35 pmPNC Park
Apr 23, 2024@Cleveland6:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 24, 2024@Cleveland6:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 25, 2024@Cleveland1:10 pmProgressive Field
Apr 26, 2024vsChi. Cubs7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 27, 2024vsChi. Cubs4:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 28, 2024vsChi. Cubs7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 30, 2024vsSan Francisco7:10 pmFenway Park