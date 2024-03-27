The 2024 MLB season is here, and the Boston Red Sox are ready to battle in the tough AL East. The Red Sox are looking to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021 after posting back-to-back 78-84 seasons in 2022 and 2023. The 2024 Red Sox will be led by third baseman Rafael Devers, who launched 33 home runs and notched 100 RBI last season. On the pitching side, the Red Sox signed 24-year-old righty Brayan Bello to an six-year contract extension in March. Boston is hoping for a breakout season from the right-hander in 2024.

The Red Sox begin their season in Seattle on March 28 against the Mariners, and they play their home opener on April 9 against the Orioles.

Fans can watch Red Sox games all season long on Fubo (try for free). NESN, which carries most regular-season Red Sox games, is available regionally through Fubo.

2024 Red Sox streaming info

TV channel: NESN

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Red Sox games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Red Sox March/April schedule