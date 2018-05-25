How to watch Braves vs. Red Sox on Friday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to the start that we expected this season, coming out of the gates scorching hot. The Atlanta Braves, meanwhile, are off to a start they could only hope for, as they lead the surprisingly tight NL East. Both of these teams have the ability to score a lot of runs, so this series is an interesting one.

For the Braves, Julio Teheran is looking to continue what's been a solid start to his season. Despite an elevated ERA, he has a 4-1 record for the Braves, and he's been fairly consistent. Teheran is coming off of a poor start against he Marlins, and his life won't get any easier against a deep Red Sox lineup. He'll have to bounce back in a big way on Friday as the Braves continue to try to fend off the pesky Phillies.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound. Rodriguez's numbers are alarmingly similar to Teheran's, though he's tapered off from a very hot start. Rodriguez will try to keep the Red Sox a step ahead of the Yankees, who are hot on their tails in one of the most compelling divisional races in baseball. He'll go up against a Braves lineup that has been stymied of late, looking to continue the trend.

Here's how you can watch the Braves and Red Sox on Friday night: