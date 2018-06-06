How to watch Brewers vs. Indians Wednesday afternoon: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Indians have to be disappointed with only having a 3.5 game lead in the AL Central with how the division has started the season, but they seem to be finding their footing. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games, and the bats are finally starting to catch up to the pitching. The Brewers, meanwhile, have been steady, but they remain two games ahead of the Cubs, who are gaining ground.

On Wednesday, the two will square off. Chase Anderson is on the mound for the Brewers, and he's seeing a lineup that rallies behind Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley. The Indians' bats have been tumultuous this season, though Anderson has been hittable, so they'll look to get to him early.

For the Indians, Carlos Carrasco takes the mound. Carrasco is 6-4 so far this year, and he's facing an order that features Jesus Aguilar, who has been very good this season. Christian Yelich has also provided a spark to the Brewers this year, so Carrasco will have to be wary throughout the order.

Here's how you can watch the Brewers and Indians on Wednesday afternoon: