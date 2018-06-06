How to watch Brewers vs. Indians Wednesday afternoon: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Centrals' leaders face off on Wednesday
The Indians have to be disappointed with only having a 3.5 game lead in the AL Central with how the division has started the season, but they seem to be finding their footing. They're 7-3 in their last 10 games, and the bats are finally starting to catch up to the pitching. The Brewers, meanwhile, have been steady, but they remain two games ahead of the Cubs, who are gaining ground.
On Wednesday, the two will square off. Chase Anderson is on the mound for the Brewers, and he's seeing a lineup that rallies behind Francisco Lindor and Michael Brantley. The Indians' bats have been tumultuous this season, though Anderson has been hittable, so they'll look to get to him early.
For the Indians, Carlos Carrasco takes the mound. Carrasco is 6-4 so far this year, and he's facing an order that features Jesus Aguilar, who has been very good this season. Christian Yelich has also provided a spark to the Brewers this year, so Carrasco will have to be wary throughout the order.
Here's how you can watch the Brewers and Indians on Wednesday afternoon:
- Date: Wednesday, June 6
- Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Starting Pitchers: MIL -- Chase Anderson (4-4, 4.45 ERA) vs. CLE -- Fernando Carrasco (6-4, 4.50 ERA)
- TV Channel: SportsTime Ohio, FOX Sports Midwest Plus
- Local Stream: Brewer fans in the Milwaukee market and Indian fans in the Clevelandmarket can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fan catches foul ball in beer, chugs it
Is this gross or amazing? Both, actually
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 6
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Wednesday
-
MLB DFS, June 6: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Mets vs. Orioles odds, June 6 MLB picks
SportsLine's computer has simulated Mets-Orioles 10,000 times
-
MLB Wednesday: AL West battle
Keep it right here for all of Wednesday's MLB action
-
MLB Tuesday: Bumgarner returns
Plus the Mariners and Astros begin a big series and everything to know about Tuesday's MLB...