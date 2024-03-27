bellinger-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs have their eyes on returning to the postseason in 2024 as a new MLB season gets underway. The Cubs narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023, finishing 83-79 and missing the NL's final wild-card spot by one game. Chicago re-signed Cody Bellinger in the offseason as he returns to Wrigley Field to pair with Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson in the lineup for new manager Craig Counsell.

The Cubs open their season against the reigning champion Rangers in Texas n March 28, and they'll host their home opener April 1 against the Rockies.

Fans can watch and stream Cubs games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Marquee Sports Network, which carries most regular-season Cubs games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Cubs streaming info

TV channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Cubs games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Cubs March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 28, 2024@Texas7:35 pmGlobe Life Field
Mar 30, 2024@Texas7:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Mar 31, 2024@Texas2:35 pmGlobe Life Field
Apr 1, 2024vsColorado2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 2, 2024vsColorado7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 3, 2024vsColorado7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 5, 2024vsL.A. Dodgers2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 6, 2024vsL.A. Dodgers4:05 pmWrigley Field
Apr 7, 2024vsL.A. Dodgers2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 8, 2024@San Diego9:40 pmPetco Park
Apr 9, 2024@San Diego10:05 pmPetco Park
Apr 10, 2024@San Diego6:40 pmPetco Park
Apr 12, 2024@Seattle9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 13, 2024@Seattle9:40 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 14, 2024@Seattle4:10 pmT-Mobile Park
Apr 15, 2024@Arizona9:40 pmChase Field
Apr 16, 2024@Arizona9:40 pmChase Field
Apr 17, 2024@Arizona3:40 pmChase Field
Apr 18, 2024vsMiami7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 19, 2024vsMiami2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 20, 2024vsMiami2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 21, 2024vsMiami2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 23, 2024vsHouston7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 24, 2024vsHouston7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 25, 2024vsHouston2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 26, 2024@Boston7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 27, 2024@Boston4:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 28, 2024@Boston7:10 pmFenway Park
Apr 29, 2024@N.Y. Mets7:10 pmCiti Field
Apr 30, 2024@N.Y. Mets7:10 pmCiti Field