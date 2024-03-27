The Chicago Cubs have their eyes on returning to the postseason in 2024 as a new MLB season gets underway. The Cubs narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023, finishing 83-79 and missing the NL's final wild-card spot by one game. Chicago re-signed Cody Bellinger in the offseason as he returns to Wrigley Field to pair with Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson in the lineup for new manager Craig Counsell.
The Cubs open their season against the reigning champion Rangers in Texas n March 28, and they'll host their home opener April 1 against the Rockies.
Fans can watch and stream Cubs games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Marquee Sports Network, which carries most regular-season Cubs games, is available through Fubo.
2024 Cubs streaming info
TV channel: Marquee Sports Network
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Cubs games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Cubs March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 28, 2024
|@Texas
|7:35 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Mar 30, 2024
|@Texas
|7:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Mar 31, 2024
|@Texas
|2:35 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Apr 1, 2024
|vsColorado
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 2, 2024
|vsColorado
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 3, 2024
|vsColorado
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 5, 2024
|vsL.A. Dodgers
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 6, 2024
|vsL.A. Dodgers
|4:05 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 7, 2024
|vsL.A. Dodgers
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 8, 2024
|@San Diego
|9:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 9, 2024
|@San Diego
|10:05 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 10, 2024
|@San Diego
|6:40 pm
|Petco Park
|Apr 12, 2024
|@Seattle
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 13, 2024
|@Seattle
|9:40 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 14, 2024
|@Seattle
|4:10 pm
|T-Mobile Park
|Apr 15, 2024
|@Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 16, 2024
|@Arizona
|9:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 17, 2024
|@Arizona
|3:40 pm
|Chase Field
|Apr 18, 2024
|vsMiami
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 19, 2024
|vsMiami
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 20, 2024
|vsMiami
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 21, 2024
|vsMiami
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 23, 2024
|vsHouston
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 24, 2024
|vsHouston
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 25, 2024
|vsHouston
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 26, 2024
|@Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Apr 27, 2024
|@Boston
|4:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Apr 28, 2024
|@Boston
|7:10 pm
|Fenway Park
|Apr 29, 2024
|@N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field
|Apr 30, 2024
|@N.Y. Mets
|7:10 pm
|Citi Field