How to watch Diamondbacks vs. Mets: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds for Friday
The Diamondbacks are off to a hot start this season, and they're taking their bats to Queens to try to beat the Mets. With Arizona trying trying to build on a strong 2017 season in what's been a surprisingly disappointing NL West, they're facing a Mets pitching staff that has managed to keep the team in a lot of games despite some poor hitting.
On Friday, the Mets will have Jacob deGrom dealing, who has been excellent this season. 3-0 with only a 1.83 ERA, deGrom has been absolutely dealing. He faces a lineup that will be missing A.J. Pollock, while Paul Goldschmidt tries to break out of a funk. The Mets are trying to sneak into the NL East race, and catch up to the Braves and Phillies at the top of the standings.
For the Diamondbacks, Zack Godley will be on the mound. Godley is 4-2 this season with an ERA just over 4, thought Asdrubal Cabrera is arguably the most threatening name in this lineup. The Mets aren't known for stellar run production, and Godley will hope to continue the trend.
Here's how you can watch the Diamondbacks and Mets on Friday night:
- Date: Friday, May 18
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Citi Field -- New York, New York
- Starting Pitchers: ARZ -- Zack Godley (4-2, 4.08 ERA) vs. NYM -- Jacob deGrom (3-0, 1.83 ERA)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports Arizona and SportsNet NY(check local listings)
- Local Stream: Diamondback fans in the Arizona market and Mets fans in the New York market can watch on fuboTV (try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
