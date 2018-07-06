How to watch Dodgers vs. Angels Friday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Dodgers and Angels are on very different trajectories, with the Dodgers surging to the top of the NL West while the Angels have fallen near the bottom of the AL West. The Angels will look to change their fortunes against the Dodgers with a weekend-long Freeway Series at Angel Stadium, but with the Dodgers boasting red-hot numbers, it's going to be a tough sell.

For the Dodgers, Kenta Maeda will be on the mound. He's been fairly pedestrian thus far this season, with Maeda sitting at 5-5 this year with an ERA of 3.36. He'll be going up against a lineup that has the best player in baseball in Mike Trout, who's having an outstanding season. With a line of .309/.454/.625 this year, he's been just as good as advertised. Other bats in the order, however, need to come alive for the Angels.

The Angels will have Felix Pena dealing. Pena is 1-0 this year with an ERA of 3.71, and he's going up against a scorching hot Dodgers lineup. Max Muncy has been outstanding with 20 homers thus far, Matt Kemp is batting .318 this season, and the Dodgers are tied for first with the Diamondbacks for tops in the NL West. It's going to be a dogfight heading into the All-Star break, as the Dodgers continue to try to defend their National League crown.

Here's how you can watch the Dodgers and Angels on Friday night: