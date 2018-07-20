How to watch Dodgers vs. Brewers Friday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

We'll get our first look at Manny Machado as a Dodger on Friday when he suits up against the Milwaukee Brewers. Machado was sent to the Dodgers from the Orioles in a blockbuster deal that included five minor league players. Friday's game is also significant because we'll finally see what in the world Dave Roberts is going to do with the Dodger infield now that Machado is added to the fold.

It's a good first look for a Dodgers team looking to get back to the World Series. Los Angeles seems to have pulled it together at just the right time, but there's work to do. The Brewers aren't a pushover of a first test. Rich Hill will be on the mound for the Dodgers seeking his third win of the season. Jesus Aguilar, Lorenzo Cain and and Christian Yelich will be the usual suspects to do some damage in the Brewers' order.

For the Brewers, it'll be Wade Miley on the mound. Miley is 1-1 with an ERA under 3.00 in his three starts, and he'll be going up against a deep Dodgers order that only got deeper with the addition of Machado. The Brewers are currently three games back of the Cubs in the NL Central, so they'll need to keep pace with a team that's proven to be a solid second-half squad in recent seasons.

Here's how you can watch the Dodgers and Brewers on Friday night.