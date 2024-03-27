The 2024 MLB season is here, and the Houston Astros once again look like title contenders. The Astros, who won the World Series in 2017 and 2022, have appeared in the ALCS in seven straight seasons. They'll try to make it eight in 2024 as they return a familiar core of All-Stars: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker figure to shine in one of baseball's best lineups. Justin Verlander is working his way back from a spring injury, but he'll be joined in the rotation by Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier.
The Astros kick off their season on March 28 by hosting the Yankees at Minute Maid Park.
Fans can watch and stream Astros games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Space City Home Network, which carries most regular-season Astros games, is available through Fubo.
2024 Astros streaming info
TV channel: Space City Home Network
Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)
Astros games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo
2024 Astros March/April schedule
|DATE
|OPP
|TIME
|VENUE
|Mar 28, 2024
|vsN.Y. Yankees
|4:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Mar 29, 2024
|vsN.Y. Yankees
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Mar 30, 2024
|vsN.Y. Yankees
|7:15 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Mar 31, 2024
|vsN.Y. Yankees
|2:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 1, 2024
|vsToronto
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 2, 2024
|vsToronto
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 3, 2024
|vsToronto
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 5, 2024
|@Texas
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Apr 6, 2024
|@Texas
|7:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Apr 7, 2024
|@Texas
|7:10 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Apr 8, 2024
|@Texas
|8:05 pm
|Globe Life Field
|Apr 9, 2024
|@Kansas City
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Apr 10, 2024
|@Kansas City
|7:40 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Apr 11, 2024
|@Kansas City
|2:10 pm
|Ewing M. Kauffman Stadium
|Apr 12, 2024
|vsTexas
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 13, 2024
|vsTexas
|4:05 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 14, 2024
|vsTexas
|2:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 15, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 16, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 17, 2024
|vsAtlanta
|2:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park
|Apr 19, 2024
|@Washington
|6:45 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 20, 2024
|@Washington
|4:05 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 21, 2024
|@Washington
|1:35 pm
|Nationals Park
|Apr 23, 2024
|@Chi. Cubs
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 24, 2024
|@Chi. Cubs
|7:40 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 25, 2024
|@Chi. Cubs
|2:20 pm
|Wrigley Field
|Apr 27, 2024
|@Colorado
|6:05 pm
|Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
|Apr 28, 2024
|@Colorado
|4:05 pm
|Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu
|Apr 30, 2024
|vsCleveland
|8:10 pm
|Minute Maid Park