The 2024 MLB season is here, and the Houston Astros once again look like title contenders. The Astros, who won the World Series in 2017 and 2022, have appeared in the ALCS in seven straight seasons. They'll try to make it eight in 2024 as they return a familiar core of All-Stars: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker figure to shine in one of baseball's best lineups. Justin Verlander is working his way back from a spring injury, but he'll be joined in the rotation by Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier.

The Astros kick off their season on March 28 by hosting the Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

Fans can watch and stream Astros games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Space City Home Network, which carries most regular-season Astros games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Astros streaming info

TV channel: Space City Home Network

Live stream: Fubo (for regional viewers)

Astros games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Astros March/April schedule