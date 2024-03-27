altuve-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The 2024 MLB season is here, and the Houston Astros once again look like title contenders. The Astros, who won the World Series in 2017 and 2022, have appeared in the ALCS in seven straight seasons. They'll try to make it eight in 2024 as they return a familiar core of All-Stars: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker figure to shine in one of baseball's best lineups. Justin Verlander is working his way back from a spring injury, but he'll be joined in the rotation by Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier.

The Astros kick off their season on March 28 by hosting the Yankees at Minute Maid Park.

Fans can watch and stream Astros games all season long on Fubo (try for free). Space City Home Network, which carries most regular-season Astros games, is available through Fubo.

2024 Astros streaming info

TV channel: Space City Home Network
Live streamFubo (for regional viewers)
Astros games on ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and MLB Network are also available on Fubo

2024 Astros March/April schedule

DATEOPPTIMEVENUE
Mar 28, 2024vsN.Y. Yankees4:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Mar 29, 2024vsN.Y. Yankees8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Mar 30, 2024vsN.Y. Yankees7:15 pmMinute Maid Park
Mar 31, 2024vsN.Y. Yankees2:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 1, 2024vsToronto8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 2, 2024vsToronto8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 3, 2024vsToronto8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 5, 2024@Texas8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Apr 6, 2024@Texas7:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Apr 7, 2024@Texas7:10 pmGlobe Life Field
Apr 8, 2024@Texas8:05 pmGlobe Life Field
Apr 9, 2024@Kansas City7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Apr 10, 2024@Kansas City7:40 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Apr 11, 2024@Kansas City2:10 pmEwing M. Kauffman Stadium
Apr 12, 2024vsTexas8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 13, 2024vsTexas4:05 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 14, 2024vsTexas2:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 15, 2024vsAtlanta8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 16, 2024vsAtlanta8:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 17, 2024vsAtlanta2:10 pmMinute Maid Park
Apr 19, 2024@Washington6:45 pmNationals Park
Apr 20, 2024@Washington4:05 pmNationals Park
Apr 21, 2024@Washington1:35 pmNationals Park
Apr 23, 2024@Chi. Cubs7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 24, 2024@Chi. Cubs7:40 pmWrigley Field
Apr 25, 2024@Chi. Cubs2:20 pmWrigley Field
Apr 27, 2024@Colorado6:05 pmEstadio Alfredo Harp Helu
Apr 28, 2024@Colorado4:05 pmEstadio Alfredo Harp Helu
Apr 30, 2024vsCleveland8:10 pmMinute Maid Park