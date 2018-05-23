How to watch Indians vs. Cubs on Wednesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The AL Central may be a dumpster fire, but it's the Indians' dumpster fire. They sit atop the standings at 23-23, a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins, as the entire division seemingly continues to falter. The NL Central, meanwhile, has two extremely surprising teams in the Pirates and Brewers, with the latter leading the Cardinals by 2.5 games at 30-19.

Jon Lester will look to give the Cubs a boost in the division. At 25-20, they're having a good season, although some may have expected more. However, it's a marathon, not a sprint, and we're only in May. Whether or not the Brewers can sustain their success remains to be seen. They're significantly better than last year, but the Cubs have a lot of talent. A series win puts the Cubs -- who are three games back of the Brewers -- within striking distance as we head into June.

The Indians are, frankly, winning a bad division. They were widely accepted as the best team in the AL Central coming into this season, but not like this. Adam Plutko will face a deep Cubs lineup, as he tries to build on a 1-0 record. With an ERA slightly above 3.50, he'll have a tough task. But right now, the Indians are taking wins where they can get them in what's been a tough season thus far.

