How to watch Indians vs. Cubs on Wednesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The division-leading Indians look to make the Cubs' lives harder
The AL Central may be a dumpster fire, but it's the Indians' dumpster fire. They sit atop the standings at 23-23, a game ahead of the Minnesota Twins, as the entire division seemingly continues to falter. The NL Central, meanwhile, has two extremely surprising teams in the Pirates and Brewers, with the latter leading the Cardinals by 2.5 games at 30-19.
Jon Lester will look to give the Cubs a boost in the division. At 25-20, they're having a good season, although some may have expected more. However, it's a marathon, not a sprint, and we're only in May. Whether or not the Brewers can sustain their success remains to be seen. They're significantly better than last year, but the Cubs have a lot of talent. A series win puts the Cubs -- who are three games back of the Brewers -- within striking distance as we head into June.
The Indians are, frankly, winning a bad division. They were widely accepted as the best team in the AL Central coming into this season, but not like this. Adam Plutko will face a deep Cubs lineup, as he tries to build on a 1-0 record. With an ERA slightly above 3.50, he'll have a tough task. But right now, the Indians are taking wins where they can get them in what's been a tough season thus far.
Here's how you can watch the Indians and Cubs on Wednesday night:
- Date: Wednesday, May 23
- Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Starting Pitchers: CLE -- Adam Plutko (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. CHC -- Jon Lester (4-1, 2.52 ERA)
- TV Channel: SportsTime Ohio, NBC Sports Chicago (check local listings)
- Local Stream: Indian fans in the Cleveland market and Cubs fans in the Chicago market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
Yankees vs. Rangers: How to watch
The Rangers are in the basement of the AL West looking to upset the Yankees
-
MLB Wednesday: D-Backs look to halt skid
Check it locked right here for updates on Wednesday's MLB action
-
MLB DFS, May 23: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 23
Stephen Oh has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Tuesday
-
Cole Hamels trade value: A closer look
Hamels has shut down the Indians, Red Sox, Astros, and Yankees in his last four starts
-
Diamondbacks vs. Brewers MLB odds, picks
Mike McClure's wOBA Projection Model has returned more than $3,000 to $100 bettors