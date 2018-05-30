How to watch Mets vs. Braves on Wednesday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Believe it or not, for all of their struggles, the Mets are only five games back of the Braves in the NL East. It's been a rough go for the Mets since a hot start to the season, but they've split with the Braves in the first two games of this May series and are looking to win the series on Wednesday.

For the Mets, Jason Vargas will be on the mound. With an ERA in double digits and a 1-3 record, it's been a spotty start to the season for the 35-year-old Vargas, who just had a quick stint in the bullpen. Vargas will try to reestablish himself against a Braves order full of difficult outs, as the Mets try to draw closer to one of baseball's early surprises.

Julio Teheran, meanwhile, will be on the rubber for the Braves. Teheran has a 4-2 record with a 4.20 ERA, and he's going up against a Mets roster that has a few bats of its own. Asdrubal Cabrera has been phenomenal for the Mets this year, while the rest of the order has tried to catch up. The Mets have been riddled with injuries this season, so they're likely feeling thankful to be at .500 for the moment.

Here's how you can watch the Mets and Braves on Wednesday night: