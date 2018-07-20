How to watch Mets vs. Yankees Friday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
A weekend-long Subway Series kicks off with Noah Syndergaard on the mound
The Mets and the Yankees kick off a Subway Series on Friday night to open the second half of the season. The Yankees are trying to keep pace with the white-hot Red Sox, who are looking like the best team in baseball. However, the Yankees have an utterly stacked team that can do plenty of damage, and it's a team that's built for a marathon, not a sprint.
On the mound for the Yankees will be right-handed Domingo German, who has struggled this season. With an ERA of nearly 5.50 and a 2-5 record, German is facing a hobbled Mets order. Asdrubal Cabrera's status in particular is of concern for the Mets, and Yoenis Cespedes may return to the order as well. Should they both be in, it bolsters the order for the Mets, but that's of little solace to Noah Syndergaard.
For the Mets, Syndergaard will be looking at the Yankees' death order, led by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. Syndergaard is having a solid season, but remarkably poor run support has left him with just six decisions on the season. The Mets are 39-55 on the season, but with the trade deadline approaching every game still matters.
Here's how you can watch the Mets and the Yankees on Friday night.
- Date: Friday, July 20
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Location: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx
- Starting pitchers: Mets' Noah Syndergaard (5-1, 2.97 ERA) vs. Yankees' Domingo German (2-5, 5.49 ERA)
- TV channel: SportsNet New York
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Picks: Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
