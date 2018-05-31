How to watch Nationals vs. Braves on Thursday night: MLB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Nationals just overtook the Braves in the NL East on Wednesday
This is a huge series for the Braves. After a hot start to the season, popular preseason World Series picks the Nationals overtook them in the NL East on Wednesday. With a win in this series, the Braves can reclaim the lead in the division. Though we're only a third of the way through the season, this could be a pivotal point in it for Atlanta.
The excellent Sean Newcomb will, if nothing else, give the Braves a chance. Newcomb is 5-1 this season with an ERA under 3.00, and he's been a pleasant in his second big-league season. The Nationals have bats, including the always great Bryce Harper, but Newcomb can right the ship for the slumping Braves against the hot Nats.
For the Nationals, Tanner Roark is on the mound. Roark's ERA is under control, but he still finds himself 2-4 on the season. Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis are arguably the two biggest threats throughout the Braves' order. The Braves need to break out the bats against Roark, who shut them down and held them to just one run through seven innings throughout his first start against the Braves in April.
Here's how you can watch the game on Thursday night:
- Date: Thursday, May 31
- Time: 7:135 p.m. ET
- Location: SunTrust Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
- Starting Pitchers: WAS -- Tanner Roard (2-4, 3.17 ERA) vs. Sean Newcomb (5-1, 2.75 ERA)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast
- Local Stream: Braves fans in the Atlanta market can watch on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Out of market stream: MLB.tv
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Check Sportsline's MLB pick sheet for all your daily odds.
